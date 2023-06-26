Man with epilepsy dies after falling into Udon Thani canal during seizure

Picture courtesy of siamfishing

In a tragic event, a man suffering from epilepsy reportedly drowned after falling into a canal during a seizure. The unsettling event occurred in Udon Thani province, at a canal on Ban Bo Nam, Moo 7, Mu Mon municipality. The deceased, identified as 41 year old Chokchai Jandabao, was found lifeless in the canal by his wife and neighbours.

Upon arriving at the scene, local emergency personnel, including the investigation officer, Ratchaphol Morarattan, and medics from the Udon Thani rescue centre, were greeted by grieving relatives who had already retrieved the body from the water. According to neighbours, Chokchai was drinking alone by the canal when he suddenly toppled backwards and fell into the water, likely as a result of a severe epileptic seizure.

The frantic scene was further heightened by the mourning cries of 49 year old Jirana SaudKlang, the wife of the deceased. Jirana explained how her husband suffered from epilepsy and was sitting drinking by the canal moments before the tragic event unfolded. With nobody around, he likely had an intense seizure causing him to fall back into the water, leading to his death.

In a chilling twist, Jirana revealed that she had received what she now interprets as an eerie premonition of losing her husband. On the night before his tragic demise, she dreamt of an anonymous figure whispering the number 924 in her ear. At the time, she interpreted it as a prompt to play the lottery but in hindsight, believes it was a warning of her impending loss. Despite being together for five to six years, Jirana never thought she would lose her husband so suddenly.

Last year, a sedan driver suffered a seizure, causing his car to crash into two motorcyclists, killing one, and injuring another on Setthakit 1 Road in Samut Sakhon province. The accident happened during rush hour at 8.30am. To read more click HERE.