Man shoots employer dead, wounds wife in southern Thailand

A man is believed to have shot and killed his former employer and wounded his wife over a money grudge in Songkhla, in southern Thailand.

Neighbours revealed the alleged murderer, named An, arrived in a pickup, with his young sister and three other men about 6.30pm yesterday at the home of his former furniture maker boss, Achawee Cholsakhon, at Soi Laem Phrai 1, Ban Khok Mao, Village No. 7, Tha Chang Subdistrict, Bang Klam District.

An kicked in the front door and shots were heard after a short row before the gang escaped.

Police were called and found Achawee with a bullet wound to the chest from a .38 pistol and his wife, Weerawan Chuchuay, injured with a bullet wound to her left arm. She later told police she tried to intervene.

The married couple were both rushed to Hat Yai Hospital, where the 30 year old husband was later pronounced dead while his 27 year old wife is recovering from a flesh wound to her arm.

Neighbours told police the couple moved into the rented house three months ago, and An was employed helping the couple make furniture for their home. The neighbours speculated that the row was over unpaid monies.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thattham Norawatmeebun, Inspector of Investigation at Bang Klam Police Station, Songkhla Province reported they were searching for An and that he is wanted for questioning. He added that they will also speak to Weerawan when she recovers from her wound.

