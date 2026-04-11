Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 11, 2026, 9:41 AM
50 1 minute read
Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

A 61 year old man sustained severe injuries after being attacked by two pit bulls at a residence in the Chon Daen district of Phetchabun province on Friday.

Rescue personnel from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation responded to the incident at a house in Ban Dong Khwaen village, Tha Kham subdistrict. Surachai Chuchaloem suffered extensive lacerations to his face, arms, legs, and torso, resulting in significant blood loss.

Rescuers administered first aid before transporting him to Chon Daen Hospital for immediate medical care.

Initial investigations revealed that the two pit bulls, one male and one female, belonged to the homeowner and were unsecured at the time of the attack. Surachai had entered the property on a motorcycle to collect a set of keys, and the sound of the engine disturbed the dogs, prompting them to attack simultaneously.

The dogs’ owner rushed outside upon hearing Surachai’s cries for help, attempting to intervene with a stick and water. When those measures proved ineffective, he and others used a wooden pole to pry the dogs’ jaws open, freeing the victim.

The pit bulls were restrained following the attack, and rescue volunteers transported Surachai to hospital. Local officials have been notified, as residents raise concerns about the dangers posed by powerful dog breeds when not properly managed, reported Bangkok Post.

In another separate incident, a pit bull named Four attacked 70 year old Fu Lorrattanamongkhon outside a home in Soi Ruam Pattaya 8, Samut Prakan on Wednesday, March 11, injuring her face and head. The attack was triggered when a child opened the gate to collect a parcel, allowing the dog to run out. Fu’s husband, Maytee, said the dog had attacked two other people in the area previously, including an older woman and a utility bill collector. Despite its known aggression, the owner rarely let the dog out. Fu’s condition was not disclosed.

Related Articles
Pit bull attacks neighbour
Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

Latest Thailand News
Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun | Thaiger Thailand News

Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

1 minute ago
Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive

43 minutes ago
Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge

17 hours ago
More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla

17 hours ago
2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography

18 hours ago
Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket

18 hours ago
Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute

19 hours ago
Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how

19 hours ago
Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation

20 hours ago
Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya

20 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 10 to 12) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 10 to 12)

20 hours ago
Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang police deploy horse carriage patrol for Songkran

20 hours ago
French tourist injured in gold necklace snatching in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourist injured in gold necklace snatching in Phuket

22 hours ago
Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 16 foreign women | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 16 foreign women

23 hours ago
Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium | Thaiger Phuket News

Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium

23 hours ago
Indian tourist walks in middle of Pattaya road, gets smacked by rider | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist walks in middle of Pattaya road, gets smacked by rider

23 hours ago
Oil firms deny plans to sue government over diesel price controls | Thaiger Business News

Oil firms deny plans to sue government over diesel price controls

24 hours ago
Agoda&#8217;s plan to make everything possible for its partners in 2026 | Thaiger Travel

Agoda’s plan to make everything possible for its partners in 2026

1 day ago
Foreign driver hits motorcycle, injures three girls in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver hits motorcycle, injures three girls in Phuket

1 day ago
Miss Grand Thailand contestant secures global attention with hip hop dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Miss Grand Thailand contestant secures global attention with hip hop dance

2 days ago
Two killed as Udon Thani wildfire crew pickup hits power pole | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Two killed as Udon Thani wildfire crew pickup hits power pole

2 days ago
Thai stepfather kills toddler, tries to revive him with electric shock | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai stepfather kills toddler, tries to revive him with electric shock

2 days ago
Fake diamond seller arrested over 4 million baht losses | Thaiger Crime News

Fake diamond seller arrested over 4 million baht losses

2 days ago
Butler breaks silence on Teresa Teng&#8217;s death in Chiang Mai 31 years on | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Butler breaks silence on Teresa Teng’s death in Chiang Mai 31 years on

2 days ago
Iran-US ceasefire agreed but Hormuz, Lebanon disputes cloud the truce | Thaiger News

Iran-US ceasefire agreed but Hormuz, Lebanon disputes cloud the truce

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 11, 2026, 9:41 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.