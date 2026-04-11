Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

Photo courtesy of Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

A 61 year old man sustained severe injuries after being attacked by two pit bulls at a residence in the Chon Daen district of Phetchabun province on Friday.

Rescue personnel from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation responded to the incident at a house in Ban Dong Khwaen village, Tha Kham subdistrict. Surachai Chuchaloem suffered extensive lacerations to his face, arms, legs, and torso, resulting in significant blood loss.

Rescuers administered first aid before transporting him to Chon Daen Hospital for immediate medical care.

Initial investigations revealed that the two pit bulls, one male and one female, belonged to the homeowner and were unsecured at the time of the attack. Surachai had entered the property on a motorcycle to collect a set of keys, and the sound of the engine disturbed the dogs, prompting them to attack simultaneously.

The dogs’ owner rushed outside upon hearing Surachai’s cries for help, attempting to intervene with a stick and water. When those measures proved ineffective, he and others used a wooden pole to pry the dogs’ jaws open, freeing the victim.

The pit bulls were restrained following the attack, and rescue volunteers transported Surachai to hospital. Local officials have been notified, as residents raise concerns about the dangers posed by powerful dog breeds when not properly managed, reported Bangkok Post.

In another separate incident, a pit bull named Four attacked 70 year old Fu Lorrattanamongkhon outside a home in Soi Ruam Pattaya 8, Samut Prakan on Wednesday, March 11, injuring her face and head. The attack was triggered when a child opened the gate to collect a parcel, allowing the dog to run out. Fu’s husband, Maytee, said the dog had attacked two other people in the area previously, including an older woman and a utility bill collector. Despite its known aggression, the owner rarely let the dog out. Fu’s condition was not disclosed.