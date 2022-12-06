Thailand
Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars
A Thai man was arrested today for creating and distributing more than 500 spycam upskirt pictures and videos. Police reported that 39 of the videos featured well-known Thai stars.
The cyber police were alerted to violations of the pornography laws when they spotted a porn advertisement on a website named VK Doo Dee Dee Community that invited netizens to watch upskirt voyeur video cams.
The website’s admin created a number of group chats and each member was required to pay 250 to 1,000 baht to join the groups. Cyber Police reported that about 530 porn videos and pictures were shared in each group. The admin also collected a yearly membership fee of about 1,000 baht per person. Anyone who did not want to be a member could buy 30 porn videos for 1,000 baht.
The Cyber Police raided a suspect’s house in the Napa sub-district of Chon Buri province today, December 6, at 12.30pm. The house owner was named as 31 year old Worrasak.
Officers found porn-creating equipment at the house and Worrasak allegedly admitted to his actions.
Worrasak confessed to creating and sharing spycam porn for about four years. He visited hospitals, train stations, shopping malls, convenience stores, and different footbridges to set spycam recording equipment that would peep under the skirts of women. His targets were female students and office workers who wore short skirts.
Worrasak revealed that he would get close to his victims while they were walking and pretend to tie his shoelaces while he took pictures or videos with his mobile phone or a spycam.
Police made known that they also found 39 videos of Thai female celebrities at different events showing all of their glory. Worrasak denied the celebrities’ upskirt videos were his and that he took them from another porn creator.
Worrasak was charged under Section 287/1 of the Criminal Law: whoever possesses child porn for a personal benefit shall be punished with imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
He was also charged with violating Section 397 of the Criminal Law: anyone who offensively treats another person and causes another person disgrace, trouble, or annoyance in a public place shall be punished with imprisonment of up to one month, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both.
As Worrasak distributed pornography online, he was charged under Section 14(4) of the Computer Act, which will result in imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars
Is poor English proficiency holding Thailand back?
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
Cat killer feels no guilt over sadistic act
Koh Samui’s Moving Market – a hidden local treat
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Thailand PM wants to groom successor in two years
VIDEO: Taxi meter rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Ukraine’s hotline for surrendering Russian soldiers sees 100 enquiries a day
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides8 hours ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
-
Crime2 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Thailand7 hours ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Hot News1 day ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Politics1 day ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
-
Insurgency2 days ago
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla