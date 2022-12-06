Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars

A Thai man was arrested today for creating and distributing more than 500 spycam upskirt pictures and videos. Police reported that 39 of the videos featured well-known Thai stars.

The cyber police were alerted to violations of the pornography laws when they spotted a porn advertisement on a website named VK Doo Dee Dee Community that invited netizens to watch upskirt voyeur video cams.

The website’s admin created a number of group chats and each member was required to pay 250 to 1,000 baht to join the groups. Cyber Police reported that about 530 porn videos and pictures were shared in each group. The admin also collected a yearly membership fee of about 1,000 baht per person. Anyone who did not want to be a member could buy 30 porn videos for 1,000 baht.

The Cyber Police raided a suspect’s house in the Napa sub-district of Chon Buri province today, December 6, at 12.30pm. The house owner was named as 31 year old Worrasak.

Officers found porn-creating equipment at the house and Worrasak allegedly admitted to his actions.

Worrasak confessed to creating and sharing spycam porn for about four years. He visited hospitals, train stations, shopping malls, convenience stores, and different footbridges to set spycam recording equipment that would peep under the skirts of women. His targets were female students and office workers who wore short skirts.

Worrasak revealed that he would get close to his victims while they were walking and pretend to tie his shoelaces while he took pictures or videos with his mobile phone or a spycam.

Police made known that they also found 39 videos of Thai female celebrities at different events showing all of their glory. Worrasak denied the celebrities’ upskirt videos were his and that he took them from another porn creator.

Worrasak was charged under Section 287/1 of the Criminal Law: whoever possesses child porn for a personal benefit shall be punished with imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

He was also charged with violating Section 397 of the Criminal Law: anyone who offensively treats another person and causes another person disgrace, trouble, or annoyance in a public place shall be punished with imprisonment of up to one month, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both.

As Worrasak distributed pornography online, he was charged under Section 14(4) of the Computer Act, which will result in imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.