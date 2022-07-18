Connect with us

Crime

Thai tutor arrested for making child porn with boys

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

An alleged pedophile wanted by the US and Thai Cyber police has finally been tracked down and arrested thanks to a local boxing gym owner. If found guilty the 20 year old part time teacher faces between three and 10 years imprisonment and a fine between 60,000 baht and 100,000 baht.

The tutor, named Mai, sexually assaulted children between the ages of 7 and 15 years old, tricking them into making child pornography videos and making money by allegedly uploading them to the OnlyFans platform.

Mai is still a university student but worked part time as a tutor in the Pra Kon Chai district of the Isaan province of Buriram, where he taught boys aged 7 to 15 years old.

He was on a pedophile wanted list of both Thai and US police but it was the owner of a local boxing gym that put him on the canvas and helped bring his reign of terror to an end.

A 31 year old woman named Somjit revealed she noticed some of the children at her boxing club were looking glum and depressed. When she confronted them, they admitted to being abused by Mai.

Somjit notified police of what the children had told her, and that Mai promoted an OnlyFans account on Facebook, adding she was afraid he might sell child sex videos via that platform.

Mai reportedly assaulted children while he was teaching. He recorded videos while he sexually harassed the students and forced them to keep it a secret. A total of 17 children came forward and confessed they had been abused by the man.

One 11 year old boy confessed he went fishing with Mai one time. He said Mai forced him to take off his underwear, touched his private parts, performed oral sex, and recorded a video. Mai threatened to kill him if he told anyone about the incident.

Another 12 year old boy revealed that many of his friends experienced a similar thing and warned friends to stay away from the predatory teacher.

Mai admitted he harassed and recorded videos of the children but said he never posted or sold them. The 20 year old sexual predator said he kept them for his pleasure. He insisted that he did it with only 3-4 children, not 17 as the media reported.

He said he felt remorse for what he did and says he is willing to accept what punishment comes his way according to the laws.

Mai has asked for bail and a temporary release but he remains in the custody of the officers from Pra Kon Chai Police Station.

SOURCE: Khaosod | One 31

 

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

