Lottery buffs thirst for Je Fong Beer’s Facebook forecast ahead of final draw

Today, lottery buffs eagerly anticipate the final draw, as popular lottery expert Je Fong Beer shared her predictions on Facebook. Her post outlines a variety of lucky numbers, two-digit combinations, and government savings bank numbers for lottery enthusiasts to consider, along with a blessing for success.

This week, Je Fong Beer’s lottery predictions for today’s draw focus on the number 6. The two-digit combinations suggested are 60, 65, and 69, while the single-digit numbers include 64, 746, 576, and 361. Lottery players should also pay attention to 7, 5, and 9 as possible lucky numbers.

As for the government savings bank numbers, Je Fong Beer puts emphasis on the number 8. She advises that two-digit numbers 84, 85, and 87 might bring luck, and her single-digit predictions are 81, 618, 683, and 180.

“June 16, 2023, wishing everyone good fortune. May the grace of Lord Ganesha bless us all with success and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, several other prominent individuals have shared their lottery predictions on which numbers will likely bring fortune this time.

Monsit Khamsoi shared that number 308 has been asked from Pumpuang Duangjan as a potential lucky number.

Kungploy Kanitarin also presented 954 as a possible winning number, following a ritual performed on the puppet “Pee Nuan,” a famous pregnant woman puppet.

Maenam Nueng, who has fed a spirit offering, suggested number 594 for the lottery draw. She also asked locals to be conscious of buying Thai lottery tickets too.

Two albino eels were caught. People think that the two albino eels bring luck, and every time they see them, they have good luck. The villagers burned incense, which later showed the number 9.

Lottery enthusiasts also use other numbers related to Pumpuang Duangjan to buy lottery tickets. Including the number of birth on August 4, 1961, the date of death on June 13, 1992, the number on the 31st anniversary of his passing, and the age of Pumpuang. who, if still alive, would be 62 years old. Read more HERE.