Lost couple in Koh Pha Ngan forest rescued by tourist police and park officers | The Thaiger

Thailand
Lost couple in Koh Pha Ngan forest rescued by tourist police and park officers
A 50 member team of Koh Pha Ngan rescuers and locals spent 6 hours searching for a Spanish couple who got lost while hiking on the island. The couple, a 41 year old man and 39 year old woman, were hiked to the Khao Ra viewpoint, the highest point on the island at 635 metres above sea level.
They started hiking at around 9am yesterday and made it up to the top. They started to head down to go back to their accommodation in the afternoon when they got lost in the forest. They called the Tourist Police Hotline 1155 asking for help around 4:30pm.
A group of 50 national park officials, tourist police officers and locals searched for the couple, hiking through the forest for 6 hours. The couple was found near waterfall stream around 11pm.
The Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto praised the rescuers’ quick response.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tower Of Babble – Have your say on The Thaiger | VIDEO
Tower of Babble is where we read some of your comments to The Thaiger YouTube videos. Some are insightful, some are interesting, some need to be shared! And some are just plain funny. If you leave a comment under any of our videos it may be shared on our Tower of Babble each day.
Government launches suicide prevention committee to help suffering citizens
A suicide prevention team is being created to help those in despair, says Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who will chair the committee. The ministries of Social Development and Human Security, Education, and Justice, as well as several other government bodies, will all play a role in the committee’s work.
Anutin says the committee will work to ensure people are aware of their rights and welfare entitlements, as well as trying to help them manage their problems. The team will also screen people considered “at risk”, such as those battling substance addition, people who have previously tried to commit suicide, and those who are suffering with mental illness.
According to a Nation Thailand report, around 53,000 – 54,000 people in Thailand try to commit suicide each year, with around 4,000 succeeding. Since 2017, the suicide rate has been on the increase and is particularly prevalent among males, who make up the majority of victims. 2020 figures show that the financial implication of Covid-19 has played a significant role in deaths by suicide.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Pharmaceutical imports investigated after traces of diazepam detected in narcotics cocktail
Pharmaceutical imports are being investigated after traces of the anti-anxiety pill diazepam were detected in the ketamine-based drug cocktail, known as “K powdered milk.” The narcotic cocktail is suspected of causing 7 deaths in Bangkok.
The Food and Drug Administration oversees imports of diazepam, also known by the brand name Valium, and has been asked to send a list of distributors over to the Narcotics Control Board for review. The Customs Department has also been asked to examine imports of pharmaceuticals.
Secretary general of the narcotics board, Vichai Chaimongkol, says diazepam is not available over the counter in Thailand. (Although, some pharmacies have been known to sell Valium without a doctor’s prescription.) He says authorities are investigating to find the source of the pharmaceutical drugs detected in the narcotic cocktail.
“From our initial investigation, the diazepam is likely to have been smuggled from abroad, or smuggled out of pharmacies.”
“K powdered milk is ketamine laced with a variety of narcotics. Police say it contains traces of heroin, methamphetamine, sleeping medication and diazepam. Apparently, there’s also another ketamine-based drug cocktail called “Talaysai,” which is apparently much stronger than “K powdered milk,” a friend of an apparent overdose victim told police.
Vichai says he suspects the drug cocktail containing diazepam is produced in a large scale operation, adding it’s unlikely a small-scale dealer would mix in the pharmaceutical drugs because it would be too expensive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
