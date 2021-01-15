Lost couple in Koh Pha Ngan forest rescued by tourist police and park officers | The Thaiger

A 50 member team of Koh Pha Ngan rescuers and locals spent 6 hours searching for a Spanish couple who got lost while hiking on the island. The couple, a 41 year old man and 39 year old woman, were hiked to the Khao Ra viewpoint, the highest point on the island at 635 metres above sea level.

They started hiking at around 9am yesterday and made it up to the top. They started to head down to go back to their accommodation in the afternoon when they got lost in the forest. They called the Tourist Police Hotline 1155 asking for help around 4:30pm.

A group of 50 national park officials, tourist police officers and locals searched for the couple, hiking through the forest for 6 hours. The couple was found near waterfall stream around 11pm.

The Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto praised the rescuers’ quick response.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

