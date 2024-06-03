Loan agency Thai couple surrender over nude photo scandal

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A married couple running a private loan agency surrendered to Sri Maha Phot Police in Prachin Buri early this morning. The duo faced allegations of posting nude photos of debt defaulters online.

The 31 year old woman and her husband were interrogated by Sri Maha Phot Station Chief Police Colonel Mongkol Thopao for an hour. Following the questioning, the woman expressed their shock over the situation and declined to speak with reporters.

The couple turned themselves in after learning that authorities had searched their home in Tha Tum Subdistrict, Sri Maha Phot District, yesterday evening. They were in Kalasin province for merit-making, and their house was locked.

Pol. Col. Mongkol advised the couple to surrender upon their return. They now face charges of operating as loan sharks, posting nude photos on computer systems, and demanding repayments in a manner that harmed the reputations of others.

The couple had no debtors in Prachin Buri.

A man from Chachoengsao province, who had allegedly borrowed 500 baht from the woman, claimed his nude photo was sent to his five guarantors, including his mother. The man claimed that the creditor demanded that he pose naked with his ID card and sign a contract allowing her to release the photo if he defaulted.

The borrower reported paying a weekly interest of 100 baht for six weeks. However, when he fell one day behind in the 7th week, his nude photo was released, reported Bangkok Post.

The creditor also allegedly required female debtors to pose topless for photos, which were used in a similar manner.

