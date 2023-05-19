Korean man suspected of smuggling crystal meth from Thailand to South Korea

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) arrested a Korean man for using crystal meth at a condominium in the Sukhumvit neighbourhood of Bangkok. Police also believe he is involved with a Thai woman smuggling the drug from Thailand to South Korea.

The Korean suspect was identified as 46 year old Younbae Chun. He was apprehended yesterday, May 18, with 0.5 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and drug tools.

Chun admitted to using the drug, adding that he started using crystal meth after meeting a Thai woman on social media who sold the drug to him. Sometimes, the woman delivered the drug to him by herself, sometimes she left it in his condo mailbox while other times she hired a motorcycle taxi rider to deliver the drugs.

Chun has refused to disclose the Thai woman’s identity to the authorities.

Chun further revealed that he entered Thailand in 2006 and had been residing in the country for 17 years. He operated a tourism business in Thailand for five years, earning approximately 50,000 baht a month.

Despite the small number of drugs that Chun possessed, the Secretary-General of the ONCB, Wichai Chaimongkon, believed that Chun was involved in a bigger drug smuggling ring in South Korea.

Wichai revealed that the board received a notification about Chun from the Korea National Police (KNP) at the beginning of this month. The KNP reported that Chun smuggled drugs into the country between 2021 and last year. Thai officers conducted a further investigation until they were confident about his action.

Wichai added that officers already knew the identity of the Thai woman and would issue an arrest warrant for her soon.

Follow us on :













Chun has been charged with drug use and possession under Category 1 narcotics, as well as overstaying his visa. Officers from Lumpini Police Station will continue with the prosecution process and conduct further investigations to apprehend any other individuals involved in this case.