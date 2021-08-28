Thailand
Koh Larn resorts accused of encroaching on coastlines
The island of Koh Larn, just off the coast of Pattaya, is the centre of a controversy as officials are threatening to pursue 39 private resorts accused of illegally encroaching on the coastlines. The Pattaya Marine Office says these resorts are cutting off the sea from the public, violating the Thai law that reserves beaches as state land and not private.
Koh Larn is an idyllic getaway that draws throngs of tourists usually when there’s not a global pandemic going on. Its beautiful beaches and clear water attract tourists and plenty of tourism money. But the director of the Pattaya Marine Office says that the encroachment of the Koh Larn coastland by private resorts jutting out to the sea has gone on for too long.
The law is very had to enforce as much of traditional life and recent history in Thailand is technically in violation. Many beachfront resorts, vendors selling cocktails or trinkets on the beach, and other Thai standards are blurring the rule of law. In an attempt to compromise, in 2017 the National Council for Peace and Order gave an exemption for non-commercial buildings like residential homes that had been constructed before 1994.
The protection against punishment applied to Koh Larn as well as other coastal regions around Thailand. Locally though, it is the Marine Department that makes the final call on what structures earn an exempt status and they have decided that the 39 resorts in question have failed to share their coastal space with local residents.
The case against the Koh Larn resorts had been filed 1-2 years ago but it is now being considered by the Supreme Administrative Court who will make a final ruling. The marine office gave the resorts notice and time to appeal and say they will abide by whatever the court decides.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Koh Larn resorts accused of encroaching on coastlines
Motorbike accident victim presumed dead, actually asleep drunk
Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
1 new death as daily Covid-19 infections in Phuket top 200
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Court approves Thitisan custody extension, investigate further
New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Thammasat University approved to import Covid-19 vaccines
Flooding in Pattaya over 1 metre deep strands cars, floods homes
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Thailand News Today | Policeman confessions, UK puts Thailand on red list | August 27
Restrictions eased in “dark red” provinces; new “Covid Free” initiative
Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19
Efficacy of mRNA vaccines drops to 66% against Delta variant – US study
Covid UPDATE: 233 deaths, provincial infection numbers, vaccine update
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
- Crime3 days ago
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
- Bangkok2 days ago
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
- Crime2 days ago
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
- Coronavirus Vaccines4 days ago
Efficacy of mRNA vaccines drops to 66% against Delta variant – US study
- Bangkok3 days ago
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents
Recent comments: