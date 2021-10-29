Koh Chang on track for November 11 reopening with sandbox scheme

Koh Chang is poised to welcome back foreign visitors amid plans to get a sandbox scheme underway from November 11. The island, in the eastern province of Trat, is gearing up for reopening under the “Koh Chang Sandbox” scheme, with Trat governor Chamnanwit Taerat ordering preparations be made in seeking to breathe life back into the local tourism sector. As reported by Thai PBS World, there are also plans to proceed with the “Koh Kood Sandbox” scheme in the near future.

According to the report, anyone travelling under the scheme will need to have received two doses of an approved vaccine, or to have had a negative Covid-19 test result via either RT-PCR or antigen testing, along with a medical certificate, or to have fully recovered from a Covid-19 infection for at least 90 days.

Jaruwan Jintakanont, from the Trat Tourism Industry Council, said the scheme will result in a tourism boost, with local communities poised to benefit. Jaruwan, who is also involved with the Koh Chang sandbox committee, said locals agree with the reopening, however preventative measures need to be in place.

While Trat is among 17 provinces to have been declared “blue zones” ahead of Thailand’s reopening, Koh Chang is currently the only area of the province to have been given the green light to participate.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World