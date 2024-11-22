Knife-wielding intoxicated man wreaks havoc in Uthai Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man in a state of distress wielded a knife and threw objects at passing vehicles, causing alarm among locals. This incident unfolded yesterday, November 21 in Uthai Thani province, as police were alerted to a chaotic scene involving a 40 year old Thai man.

Upon receiving reports from concerned villagers about a man throwing knives and objects at vehicles in Ban Suan Mai, Nam Rob subdistrict, Lansak district, police promptly responded to the situation. Arriving at the scene, officers found Suwanrak in front of a house, visibly agitated and holding a knife. His disruptive actions had instilled fear among the locals, prompting a swift response from police officers.

Despite efforts to calm him down, Suwanrak, under the influence of alcohol, was incoherent and uncooperative. Meanwhile, a separate team of officers devised a plan to subdue him by stealthily approaching from the rear of the house.

As the officers at the front engaged him in conversation, attempting to coax him into relinquishing the knife, Suwanrak became enraged and hurled a large piece of wood at the officers.

Recognising the escalating threat, the officers positioned at the back swiftly intervened. They moved in and used a taser to incapacitate Suwanrak, discharging it twice to successfully bring him down.

Following this, he was taken into custody and transported to the Lansak Police Station for further investigation, including a drug test to determine if substances were involved in his behaviour. Police plan to ensure he receives appropriate medical care for his condition.

Phonthep Kongmuang, Deputy Mayor of Nam Rob Subdistrict Administration Organisation, was present at the scene. He shared that he witnessed the commotion and noted Suwanrak’s intoxicated and erratic behaviour as he threw knives and other objects at passing cars. The deputy mayor immediately called the police.

Further information from the community revealed that Suwanrak had ongoing domestic issues with his wife. His tendency to resort to violence had led his wife to flee their home with their child, seeking refuge with relatives. This familial strife possibly contributed to Suwanrak’s distress and subsequent public outbursts.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on understanding the full extent of Suwanrak’s condition and addressing the underlying issues that led to this public disturbance. Police aim to prevent future occurrences by providing necessary support and intervention to those involved, reported KhaoSod.

