Connect with us

Thailand

Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand

Published

 on 

A hungry herd of elephants went knocking on doors in a Prachin Buri village early yesterday morning, searching for food or water as drought drives them out of their reserve.

Frightened villagers awoke to the sounds of wild elephants shuffling around in their yards, rooting for veggies, early on Saturday.

Residents of Nong Pradu reported that some elephants from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in the neighbouring province of Chachoengsao had found their way into their community and knocked on the doors of three homes between 1am and 2am.

They said the elephants were likely searching for food as there have been recent reports of the animals crossing into Prachin Buri forest to find sustenance after their sanctuary was hit by drought.

The big grey visitors remained wandering around the village for several hours, according to the residents who were too afraid to go outside.

Chamras Sroichampa said he was alerted to the elephants by his barking dog around 1am. Looking out his window, he saw large forms looming through the darkness and stripping his banana trees.

After the elephants moved on, he found they had scoffed all of his bananas and dug up his sweet potatoes. Two other residents reported similar experiences, with the elephants looking for food in their gardens.

Village elders cautioned residents against going far from homes, and trackers were dispatched to locate the herd.

The permanent secretary for Prachin Buri, Tassanai Suthapoj, has been asked to consider declaring an emergency assistance zone in accordance with Ministry of Finance regulations to direct compensation to villagers.

There are accounts around this time of year of hungry herds of elephants calling on villages from India to China. Elephants know that it’s easier to raid vegetable patches than to tear down trees in the forest.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
cowslip
2022-12-18 15:36
Thailand continues to mismanage their wildlife and natural resources.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand36 mins ago

Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
Weather2 hours ago

Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Central Thailand2 hours ago

Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
South3 hours ago

Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
Crime5 hours ago

Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Thailand5 hours ago

Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Koh Samui21 hours ago

Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourism22 hours ago

Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Drugs23 hours ago

Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Visa1 day ago

Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodia1 day ago

Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Technology1 day ago

Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Thailand1 day ago

Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending