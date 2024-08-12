How to detect call centre scams with two simple steps

Picture courtesy of Anna Tarazevich from pexels.com

A simple trick reveals how to check if a strange number calling you is from a call centre scam. Just follow two easy steps to know immediately if it’s a scammer.

Call centre scams have become a widespread issue in Thailand, affecting people of all ages, professions, and backgrounds. Many individuals have become wary and have started avoiding answering calls from unfamiliar numbers.

The cybercriminals behind these scams often target a wide range of victims, not just older people. According to a post by the Facebook page Kan Jom Phalang, there is a straightforward method to filter out suspicious phone numbers and determine if they are from call centre scammers or real people.

One easy method is to simply hang up the call. If the call is from a regular person, you should be able to call back. However, if it is from a call centre scam, you won’t be able to return the call.

The reason you cannot call back is that scammers use special equipment to make their calls, rather than traditional telephones. Additionally, some call centre scammers impersonate officials using fake Facebook or LINE accounts to make video calls, which are also fraudulent.

The Facebook post advised…

“Just hang up and try calling back. If it’s a legitimate call, you’ll be able to reconnect. If not, it’s likely a scam.”

By following these simple steps, people can protect themselves from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes. It’s important to stay vigilant and cautious, especially when dealing with unknown numbers, reported Sanook.

In related news, Thailand recently experienced a significant spike in online fraud, with 34,989 cases reported in the last month, resulting in losses of 3.47 billion baht. The daily average loss was 111.98 million baht. Requests to freeze suspicious accounts totalled 13.54 billion baht, with police successfully freezing 1.49 billion baht.