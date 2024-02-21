Hong Kong woman strips naked on street during breakup argument

Photo courtesy of Sanook

Footage surfaced showing a woman running naked across a Hong Kong street late at night on Monday, followed by a man picking up clothes she discarded along the way.

The video, which swiftly went viral, captures a couple’s argument that escalated into a shocking public display on the streets of Tuen Mun in Hong Kong. It begins with the man yelling “We’re done!” He then walks away.

In a fit of rage, the woman then dashes across several traffic lanes, fortunately, void of vehicles at the time, heading towards a bus stop. There, she begins to strip, leaving her shoes and trousers on the ground, and continues running while shedding her top.

This peculiar scene continues in a follow-up two-minute video, documenting the aftermath of the initial clip. The man, upon witnessing his partner’s erratic behaviour, hurries to collect her clothes, eventually managing to coax the woman to the sidewalk and persuading her to get dressed again. After a brief struggle, the woman appears to calm down and engages in a conversation with the man, eventually following his instructions, reported Sanook.

The spectacle has ignited a firestorm of discussion among Hong Kong’s online community. Many criticised the couple for causing a public disturbance, while others focused on the woman’s self-centred actions. The brazen indecency displayed in the middle of the street not only shocked onlookers but also raised questions about legal repercussions for such conduct.

In related news, in October last year, a similar incident took place where a video clip circulated in Hong Kong’s WhatsApp groups showed a naked woman running wildly on the street before engaging in an altercation with a man.

The bizarre incident left onlookers startled, but one man who happened to be passing by did something that earned a commendation from the public. The incident took place opposite the Wharf Centre in North Point, where an argument broke out outside a shop located on the ground floor of a building.