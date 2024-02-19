Hong Kong bolsters business links with SE Asia and Middle East

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 16:25, 19 February 2024| Updated: 16:25, 19 February 2024
57 2 minutes read
PHOTO: via China Daily

Hong Kong is set to intensify its business ties with Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern nations, as part of its contribution to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Nicholas Ho Lik-chi, the Commissioner for Belt and Road, has identified Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as key cooperation partners for the year ahead.

Ho Lik-chi oversees Hong Kong’s involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s ambitious project to establish a trade network spanning over 100 countries. He stressed the necessity for targeted efforts to yield tangible results. This year, we are preparing to go to Asian and Middle Eastern countries, and we will also explore Central Asia regions, Ho disclosed during a radio programme.

The commissioner detailed plans for official delegation visits designed to attract business and investment. Additionally, there will be business missions involving professional services, young groups and start-ups.

The Hong Kong government has already declared intentions to launch business missions aimed at five Belt and Road countries this year. These missions will include tours of the Greater Bay Area for Hong Kong-based enterprises from these countries, to promote Hong Kong as a crucial service hub for entry into mainland China’s market.

Related news

Ho revealed that the nations mentioned are particularly interested in Hong Kong’s advancements in green finance, professional service, certification, technology and start-ups. For example, Thailand and the Middle East have to promote their economic restructuring and their leaders announced their goals of carbon neutrality with a green vision, he noted.

The commissioner also mentioned that Hong Kong will be seeking more business opportunities in Central Asia and North Africa in the coming years. The Hong Kong government has previously indicated plans to establish consultant offices in Turkey and Egypt.

In a bid to bring the Belt and Road Initiative closer to the residents, Hong Kong authorities plan to organise the inaugural Belt and Road Festival this year.

This festival, to be held during the annual summit covering the global trade initiative, will feature cultural, sports, tourism and cuisine activities related to the Belt and Road countries. Ho expressed hope that the festival will help engage the residents with the initiative.

The authorities will collaborate with various cultural and sports organizations to roll out the festival, he added, reported Bangkok Post.

Business News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thailand’s GDP sees modest growth amid calls for interest rate cut

Published: 11:51, 19 February 2024

AWS plans to democratise generative AI as global fight heats up

Published: 11:44, 19 February 2024

Thai banking industry faces hurdles amid high auto loan rejections

Published: 10:38, 19 February 2024

Bangkok airport battles congestion with tech amid tourism recovery

Published: 09:39, 19 February 2024