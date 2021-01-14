Thailand
Health officials concerned with “family clusters” after baby tests positive for Covid-19
Health officials are concerned about the increasing cluster infections among family members, friends and colleagues after a 3 month old baby in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 after coming in contact with an infected family friend.
The baby’s mother and 7 year old brother also tested positive for Covid-19, according to the director-general of the Institute for the Prevention and Control of Urban Disease, Vicharn Pawan. The friend had visited the family in the Bang Bon area. The friend later reported symptoms of loss of smell and tested positive for Covid-19 at a local hospital.
In Thailand’s new wave of Covid-19 infections, 49% of the cases in Bangkok are asymptomatic, according to Vicharn. Only 29% of cases in Bangkok were asymptomatic in the first wave of cases, he adds.
Many infections are related to the cluster at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon and clusters at entertainment venues in Pin Klao, Thon Buri and Bang Na.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Price control on 55 items, face masks and alcohol included
The government decided to maintain the price control list for 55 product items including face masks, raw materials for medical face mask production, alcohol (not the stuff you drink!) and alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and recyclable paper.
According to the Commerce Minister Jurin Lakanawisit, price controls on 55 items for daily use will continue, especially the price for face masks. A maximum retail price for medical face masks will be 2.50 baht for each one, excluding cloth face masks. The policy will preserve medical face masks for doctors and health workers in the first place and encourage people to use cloth face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 instead.
Measures for face masks are still the same as last year. Manufacturers, distributors, exporters and importers are required to inform the Internal Trade Department of the production cost, price, production volume, export and import volume, stocks and price labels. The export of over 500 pieces of face mask also needs prior approval from the department.
Other products and services under the price control measures include…
- Food: garlic, rice paddy, milled rice, corn, eggs, cassava, wheat flour, powdered/fresh milk, sugar, vegetable/animal oil and pork.
- Consumer products
- Farm-related products: fertilisers, pesticides, animal feed, tractors, rice harvesters
- Construction materials
- Pape
- Petroleum
- Medicines
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
High school students call for final exams to be postponed due to Covid-19
Many Thai high school students are calling for final exams to be postponed after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted much of the school year. Some say they’ve struggled with online learning.
Students are sharing the now-trending Twitter hashtag #เลื่อนสอบ, literally means “postpone exams,” and are expressing their concerns with the upcoming tests. One Twitter user says online learning has been a challenge and they are not prepared for the final exams.
“Honestly speaking, I really cannot see my future anymore. We have our finals in two months, I am stressed, exhausted and feeling hopeless. Covid is close to home, online learning is such a challenge and I don’t understand anything at all.”
Senior high school students have 2 months to prepare for the major national exams including the Ordinary National Education Test (O-NET), General Aptitude Test (GAT) and Professional and Academic Aptitude Test (PAT) as well as university entrance examinations.
Teachers and students have faced difficulties adjusting themselves to the restriction measures during the outbreak of Covid-19. Academic and educational personnel also note that remote online learning will hinder student’s learning process.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Air Pollution
Air pollution at “unhealthy levels” in 64 areas in Bangkok
Get out the anti-pollution masks and turn on the air purifier, air pollution in Bangkok is at unhealthy levels. 64 locations in Bangkok have reported high levels of the air pollutant PM2.5, according to the Pollution Control Department. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities.
As a cold weather front in China weakens, air circulation is also slowing down, causing dust to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, according to the director-general of the Pollution Control Department.
Drivers are advised not to keep the vehicle’s engines running while parked. Farmers are also asked not to burn farm wastes in open fields. Everyone should reduce outdoor activities, he says.
64 areas in Bangkok recorded the dust particles reaching unhealthy levels. The highest PM 2.5 levels were reported in Amphoe Muang of Samut Sakhon and were classified as “very unhealthy.”
As of this morning, Bangkok ranked 20th on the list of cities with worst air quality, according to IQAir, but this is subject to change as the list is updated frequently and air conditions continuously fluctuate.
SOURCES: Bangkok Biz News | Thai PBS World | IQAir
Peter
Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 5:08 pm
But there’s only 271 cases a day?
Only the most deluded of our expat loser contributors must believe this.
Every other country in the world is struggling with new more contagious strains of the virus but Thailand can flatten the curve at 272 a day.
As soon as they test they find. Tip of the iceberg.
UK has now vaccinated more than the whole of Europe put together. Thank goodness we left.
Icecream licker
Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 5:13 pm
Why aren’t the hospitals full? Ya I know, annoying little details
Peter
Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 6:17 pm
About 400 people have died under 60 in the UK.
Most people over 80s with underlying health conditions.
That’s the difference between a developed country and a tin pot dictatorship like Thailand.
People live longer.
Ya, i know annoying little details.
Great name by the way, sums up your mental age.