Health officials concerned with “family clusters” after baby tests positive for Covid-19

Health officials are concerned about the increasing cluster infections among family members, friends and colleagues after a 3 month old baby in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 after coming in contact with an infected family friend.

The baby’s mother and 7 year old brother also tested positive for Covid-19, according to the director-general of the Institute for the Prevention and Control of Urban Disease, Vicharn Pawan. The friend had visited the family in the Bang Bon area. The friend later reported symptoms of loss of smell and tested positive for Covid-19 at a local hospital.

In Thailand’s new wave of Covid-19 infections, 49% of the cases in Bangkok are asymptomatic, according to Vicharn. Only 29% of cases in Bangkok were asymptomatic in the first wave of cases, he adds.

Many infections are related to the cluster at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon and clusters at entertainment venues in Pin Klao, Thon Buri and Bang Na.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

