Heartfelt project: Thai photographer offers portraits and snacks to border soldiers

Small gestures bring emotional relief to those stationed in tense terrain

Photo via Facebook/ Photo Harvest นักเก็บเกี่ยวภาพ : G Lee

A Thai photographer offered free portraits and snacks to soldiers stationed at Prasat Ta Muean Thom, a tourist attraction located near the Thailand-Cambodia border and associated with territorial tensions, as a gesture of encouragement and appreciation for their hard work.

The photographer, Jirasak “G” Charoenwong, shared a video on his TikTok account, @photoharvest_g_lee, on Sunday, June 22. The caption read:

“The Guardians of Prasat Ta Muean Thom #PraSatTaMueanThom #Surin #ThaiSoldiers #StreetPhotography #AmazingThailand #LongerVideos”

In the video, G takes portraits of soldiers at the site using his mobile phone, edits each image, and prints them as Polaroids before handing them to the soldiers along with snacks. Each photo is adorned with a small Thai national flag sticker.

In the comments section, G invited his followers to send messages of encouragement to the soldiers, recognising the risks they face in their line of duty.

Photo via Facebook/ Photo Harvest นักเก็บเกี่ยวภาพ : G Lee

Thai netizens praised G’s video and expressed gratitude for bringing a moment of joy to soldiers tasked with a serious responsibility. Comments included:

“Of all your videos, I like this one the most. I’ve seen similar ones from foreign TikTokers and really hoped Thai photographers would do the same. Thais support one another.”

“All the soldiers are so cool!”

“This kind of video nearly made me cry. I’d like to support you financially so you can create more of them. Rooting for all the soldiers. We’ll never leave you behind!”

“They must be very tired. Cheer up!”

Photo via Facebook/ Photo Harvest นักเก็บเกี่ยวภาพ : G Lee

The official TikTok account of the Royal Thai Army (RTA) also responded under the video.

“Thank you on behalf of all Thai soldiers.”

Since the conflict flared up, several organisations, celebrities, and influencers have visited army bases along the border to offer support and boost morale.

Photo via Facebook/ Photo Harvest นักเก็บเกี่ยวภาพ : G Lee

Last week, the well-known Thai abbot of Sawan Samakkhi Thammaewanaram Temple, Luang Pu Sudjai, donated 1 million baht to the 2nd Army Region to support its operations at the border.

Yesterday, June 24, social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet revealed that he donated 300,000 baht to fund the construction of a bathroom facility for the forces. Thai actress Usamanee “Kwan” Waitayanon also shared via Instagram that she donated consumer goods to officers stationed at the border.

Photo via Facebook/ Photo Harvest นักเก็บเกี่ยวภาพ : G Lee
@photoharvest_g_lee

The Guardians of Prasat Ta Muean Thom #prasattamueanthom #ปราสาทตาเหมือนธม #Surin #สุรินทร์ #ทหารไทย #streetphotography #amazingthailand #longervideos

♬ Fighting for You – Trevor Kowalski

