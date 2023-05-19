Heartbroken man travels 400km home after boss robs salary, wife runs off with friend

A Thai local was hailed for supporting a heartbroken man who travelled 400 kilometres back to his hometown with his two dogs on a motorcycle with a sidecar after he was cheated out of his wages by an employer and cheated by his wife and friend who ran off together.

The 43 year old Thai man, Ekkaphan Buapaijit, revealed on Facebook on Wednesday, May 17 that he gave food and money to the down-on-his-luck man, 44 year old Panuwat Yuebua.

Ekkapan added that Panuwat went to his restaurant to ask for food. After learning about Panuwat’s difficult life, he decided to give Panuwat both food and money to continue the journey.

Panuwat was in a black Suzuki sidecar motorcycle without a registration plate. His sidecar was packed with construction tools, and his two black dogs.

Panuwat later gave an interview with the Thai media saying he was working as a sub-contractor on a housing development project in Pattaya with his wife and a friend. He worked on the project for over a year, but his employer cheated him out of his wages.

Panuwat revealed that his pickup truck was repossessed by a finance company a week ago due to non-payment of instalments. Moreover, his wife had a secret affair with his friend and ran off together leaving him a farewell note a few days ago.

Panuwat disclosed that he and his wife had two daughters together. The youngest is 13 years old and the oldest is 17 years old.

Panuwat found himself without any money in his pocket and decided to pack his belongings and remaining construction tools onto the motorbike to journey back to his hometown in Buriram in the northeastern province of Thailand which is about 400 kilometres away from Pattaya. Panuwat said…

“I was heartbroken and couldn’t bring myself to speak or even think about my wife and her lover. I let the two of them go in peace, hoping they will find happiness together. Then I made up my mind to return to my hometown with my dogs”

Panuwat began his journey from Pattaya on Monday, May 15, and sought shelter in temples along the way, receiving food and kindness from monks and locals. Some people provided him with 100 to 200 baht for fuel. He said that it would take two more days to complete his journey.