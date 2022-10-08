Connect with us

Thailand

Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation

Published

 on 

Since at least 37 people were killed in Thursday’s daycare centre massacre, Thailand has been forced to ask itself some very uncomfortable questions.

Gregory Raymond is a lecturer in the Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs researching Southeast Asian politics and foreign relations. Writing for Australia’s ABC News, Raymond identifies four main areas that should be of concern to everyone in Thailand.

Greg Raymond

Raymond expects a national conversation on drugs, gun control and mental health in the run up to the spring election.

The alleged gunman was a former member of the police force, who was facing trial on a methamphetamine possession charge after having been dismissed from the police over drug allegations.

As elections loom in the spring, the shocking incident has sparked a national conversation around guns and drugs, as well as on questions of mental health.

Lone gunman massacres have been very rare in Thailand. Aside from the tragedy in Uthai Sawan, there’s only one other similar incident. That occurred in February, 2020, when a Thai soldier killed 29 people and wounded 58 others at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

COVID-19, poverty and poor mental healthcare are a potent mix. Buddhist stoicism in the country means accepting the reality of suffering and keep going in the face of hardship. There has been serious suffering since the pandemic began, and there’s resentment towards the current government.

The economy shrunk by more than 6% in 2020 and many workers lost their jobs, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. The worst affected are poorer families, whose kids stopped going to school. If they do not return, this could turn out to be an ongoing generational issue.

Thailand is not very well-resourced when it comes to support for mental health and while the country is better than most of Southeast Asia in terms of welfare, there are still problems.

In the past, opposition parties have occasionally campaigned on issues around reforming the security forces. One such topic has been that of military conscription. All men over 21 years of age in the country must register for the draft, which takes the form of a lottery every April. This practice is very unpopular, and became a political issue in the last election.

There’s relatively little oversight of the security forces, because of the country’s governance — in many respects, the military is the government.

Another central issue is methamphetamine use. Manufacturing has been slowly switching from opium to meth, as the latter is much less visible than poppy fields. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime regularly warns about meth moving through the Mekong region, a lot of which is being shipped through Thailand. There’s a view among anti-drug agencies that such volumes probably could not be moved around without high levels of security forces being involved. The issue isn’t new. It dates back to the mid-20th century and the days of the Golden Triangle. In 2003, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra launched an anti-drug campaign that featured extra-judicial killings.

Gun control is not an issue in Thailand. There’s never been mass community outrage about gun control — and there’s no “gun lobby” in Thailand — although this latest massacre may change that.  The alleged killer who carried out this week’s massacre legally purchased the gun he used in the attack. There’s a significant number of weapons in the community and it’s relatively easy to get your hands on one.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Drugs2 hours ago

Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
Money3 hours ago

Rare pink diamond sells for US$57m in Hong Kong auction
Sponsored1 day ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Myanmar4 hours ago

Myanmar border monastery destroyed in air raid
Crime4 hours ago

Armed, drunk father tried to snatch his child from school
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Man accidentally crushes 2 year old daughter with tractor
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

Phuket and Chon Buri Governors enact school safety measures
Video18 hours ago

Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Crime19 hours ago

Finnish CEO detained for alleged mistreatment of 1,100 Thai berry pickers
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
Myanmar19 hours ago

Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
Guides20 hours ago

10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Best of20 hours ago

Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending