Thailand
Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Since at least 37 people were killed in Thursday’s daycare centre massacre, Thailand has been forced to ask itself some very uncomfortable questions.
Gregory Raymond is a lecturer in the Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs researching Southeast Asian politics and foreign relations. Writing for Australia’s ABC News, Raymond identifies four main areas that should be of concern to everyone in Thailand.
The alleged gunman was a former member of the police force, who was facing trial on a methamphetamine possession charge after having been dismissed from the police over drug allegations.
As elections loom in the spring, the shocking incident has sparked a national conversation around guns and drugs, as well as on questions of mental health.
Lone gunman massacres have been very rare in Thailand. Aside from the tragedy in Uthai Sawan, there’s only one other similar incident. That occurred in February, 2020, when a Thai soldier killed 29 people and wounded 58 others at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.
COVID-19, poverty and poor mental healthcare are a potent mix. Buddhist stoicism in the country means accepting the reality of suffering and keep going in the face of hardship. There has been serious suffering since the pandemic began, and there’s resentment towards the current government.
The economy shrunk by more than 6% in 2020 and many workers lost their jobs, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. The worst affected are poorer families, whose kids stopped going to school. If they do not return, this could turn out to be an ongoing generational issue.
Thailand is not very well-resourced when it comes to support for mental health and while the country is better than most of Southeast Asia in terms of welfare, there are still problems.
In the past, opposition parties have occasionally campaigned on issues around reforming the security forces. One such topic has been that of military conscription. All men over 21 years of age in the country must register for the draft, which takes the form of a lottery every April. This practice is very unpopular, and became a political issue in the last election.
There’s relatively little oversight of the security forces, because of the country’s governance — in many respects, the military is the government.
Another central issue is methamphetamine use. Manufacturing has been slowly switching from opium to meth, as the latter is much less visible than poppy fields. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime regularly warns about meth moving through the Mekong region, a lot of which is being shipped through Thailand. There’s a view among anti-drug agencies that such volumes probably could not be moved around without high levels of security forces being involved. The issue isn’t new. It dates back to the mid-20th century and the days of the Golden Triangle. In 2003, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra launched an anti-drug campaign that featured extra-judicial killings.
Gun control is not an issue in Thailand. There’s never been mass community outrage about gun control — and there’s no “gun lobby” in Thailand — although this latest massacre may change that. The alleged killer who carried out this week’s massacre legally purchased the gun he used in the attack. There’s a significant number of weapons in the community and it’s relatively easy to get your hands on one.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Guns, drugs and mental health – questions for a grieving nation
Fake monks solicit cash donations for drug money
Rare pink diamond sells for US$57m in Hong Kong auction
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Myanmar border monastery destroyed in air raid
Armed, drunk father tried to snatch his child from school
Man accidentally crushes 2 year old daughter with tractor
Phuket and Chon Buri Governors enact school safety measures
Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Finnish CEO detained for alleged mistreatment of 1,100 Thai berry pickers
Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews22 hours ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews20 hours ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Best of3 days ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of3 days ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train