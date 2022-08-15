Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed

The Thai Narcotics Control Board announced yesterday it will develop medicine from hallucinogenic magic mushrooms to help cure the nation’s depressed citizens.

The Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, informed the media that the Narcotics Control Board joined hands with Khon Kaen University in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen to study the benefits of the magic mushroom.

Magic mushrooms, or psilocybin mushrooms, have been popular among the younger generations for decades. But apparently, the Category 5 narcotic is not just good for enjoying a trip into the unknown but it is also effective in combating cluster headaches, anxiety, anorexia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and various forms of substance abuse

The minister made it known that a number of organisations in foreign countries are studying the medical benefits of magic mushrooms. Many reports reveal that the mushroom’s psilocybin chemical could help deal with symptoms of depression, and help treat patients with alcoholism, and insomnia.

Somsak added that huge medical companies in the US and UK have already registered a patent with the World Medical Association to do more research on magic mushrooms, and Thailand will join them.

The Narcotics Control Board will use specific areas in Khon Kaen to farm the magic mushrooms for the studies and will invite other universities in other parts of Thailand to join the research.

Somsak said like Kratom, magic mushrooms will be removed from the Narcotics Category 5 list if the studies are successful. The minister added it would open the door to economic advancement, providing Thai people with an opportunity to legally farm and earn more money.

Somsak said fresh magic mushrooms could make 500 baht per kilogram, and dried magic mushrooms could make 5,000 baht per kilogram.

The justice minister warned that the magic mushroom is still illegal according to Thai law. Sellers could face a penalty of up to two to 15 years in jail and a fine of 200,000 to 1.5 million baht. Users, meanwhile, could face a penalty of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. He also warned that the mushroom could have a fatal effect on the users.

SOURCE: Dailynews