Thailand
Thai government to launch info about privacy laws to help small business
The government is to launch 8 law declarations before the end of the month regarding the Personal Data Protection Act, especially aimed at helping small and medium size enterprises.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha assigned the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and relevant departments, to help the nation’s SMEs understand the PDPA because it’s new to Thailand.
The PDPA was officially brought into effect on June 1. The act was initially launched to protect an individual’s personal data, such as name and address, sex, and race, etc, from being used or stolen by businesses or third parties and used illegally.
The penalties for persons or businesses that violate the PDPA are divided into 3 categories. Those people who break the act and cause harm to members of the public could face criminal penalties of up to 1 year in jail and a fine of up to 5 million baht.
If the violation causes damage to others, both to their bodies and their reputation, the offenders will have to pay compensation according to a civil court judgement. For a minor violation offenders could face administrative penalties of up to 5 million baht.
Deputy spokesperson, Trisuree Trisaranakul, yesterday says PM Prayut wants people and businesses to understand the real purposes and benefits of the PDPA.
The PM emphasises that the PDPA is new to Thailand and relevant government departments need to provide information about the act to ensure businesses don’t break the laws, especially SMEs.
Trisuree revealed the Digital Economic and Society Ministry is to launch 8 PDPA law declarations. The declarations would relax the PDPA penalties toward SMEs as they get used to the legislation.
The first 4 declarations will be launched in the Royal Gazette next week followed by 4 more by the end of June.
Trisuree added that the government wants to promote the Thai digital economy, and laws related to that sector are needed.
Thailand has launched a number of laws covering almost every aspect of the digital economy, such as the Electronic Transaction Act, Cyber Security Act, and Computer Crime Act. The government hopes the new PDPA law will help level up the digital economy in Thailand and meet international standards.
SOURCE: Dailynews | The Standard | EasyPDPA | Ruler
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
BMTA bus driver uses umbrella to keep rain out of his cab
Cathay Pacific plants 999 mangrove trees in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Afternoon alcohol sale ban to be lifted
Siam Piwat welcomes world’s women leaders at Global Summit of Women 2022
Airline passengers to reach 83% of pre-pandemic figures in 2023
Giant honey bees swarm home in southern Thailand
Macaques test negative for monkeypox in southern Thailand
Thai government to launch info about privacy laws to help small business
Canadian woman killed by a truck in Kanchanaburi
Thai Airways resumes Perth – Bangkok flights
That sinking feeling – the Maldives is building a new ‘floating’ country
Chadchart’s plan to complete a cable project started in 1984
Take a 3D walkthrough to these luxury apartments for rent in Bangkok
Cannabis use is banned on Thai university campuses
A Cat Gave Me Covid: Vet in Thailand “first in the world” to catch Covid-19 from a cat
Bangkok police hoodwinked by crafty anti-government protestors
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Government to temporarily waive TM6 immigration forms
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
British pensioner in Chiang Mai dies in motorbike accident
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
Shopee fires 50% of its Thai staff
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
- Thailand4 days ago
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
- Laos4 days ago
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Best spot for surfing holiday at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket
- Pattaya3 days ago
More drama with Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach vendors
- Bangkok3 days ago
Famous porn star to fight model in Bangkok boxing match