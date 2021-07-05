Connect with us

Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox Success? Will Aussies return to Thailand?

Today Tim and Bill talk with Tim Shaw from Sydney, a Canberra-based political journalist and board member of the national press club of Australia, the early days of sandbox and the current Covid situation in Thailand. Welcome to Day 3 of our week long LIVE program @ Cafe Waya in Boat Avenue Cherngtalay, Phuket. Drop in and say hello!

 

