Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox Success? Will Aussies return to Thailand?

Today Tim and Bill talk with Tim Shaw from Sydney, a Canberra-based political journalist and board member of the national press club of Australia, the early days of sandbox and the current Covid situation in Thailand. Welcome to Day 3 of our week long LIVE program @ Cafe Waya in Boat Avenue Cherngtalay, Phuket. Drop in and say hello!

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on or for instant updates on your mobile

👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our

🔍 Post a or

🔔 to our daily email newsletter, or ask about

👍 Follow us on , , and

📺 or our YouTube channel for daily video updates