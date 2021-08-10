Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | Daily deaths reach 235, CDC downgrades Thailand | August 10
Tim and Jay bring you up to date with all the main stories from around Thailand and get you ready for the day with the daily Good Morning Thailand. Plenty of main stories… The public health department has announced 235 Covid-related deaths in Thailand over the past 24 hours. Teerawat Thothip, the suspect accused of murder for the killing of a 57 year old Swiss Sandbox tourist, has been moved to the main island Prison in Phuket Town. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against travel to Israel, France, Iceland AND Thailand. A man’s leg was blown off in a bomb explosion while he was working in a rubber plantation in Narathiwat. We also have your comments in each episode.
Thai soldier who bragged about getting Pfizer vaccine says he’s a nurse
Police ‘ready’ to investigate Thailand arms dealer in plot to kill Myanmar UN envoy
