Good Morning Thailand | Daily deaths reach 235, CDC downgrades Thailand | August 10

Tim and Jay bring you up to date with all the main stories from around Thailand and get you ready for the day with the daily Good Morning Thailand. Plenty of main stories… The public health department has announced 235 Covid-related deaths in Thailand over the past 24 hours. Teerawat Thothip, the suspect accused of murder for the killing of a 57 year old Swiss Sandbox tourist, has been moved to the main island Prison in Phuket Town. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against travel to Israel, France, Iceland AND Thailand. A man’s leg was blown off in a bomb explosion while he was working in a rubber plantation in Narathiwat. We also have your comments in each episode.

Thanks to our valued program sponsors at Shambhala. Find out more below… https://boatpattana.com/project/shambhala-grand-villa-en/

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on