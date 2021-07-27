Connect with us

Thailand

GMT | Covid update, monkey business, Thai gold | July 27

Thaiger

Published

 on 

GOOD MORNING THAILAND

Tim and Jay go through the news in Thailand from the past 24 hours. It was a public holiday yesterday, so no program. Today we check out the monkey invasion, the drop of the Thai baht, the Sandbox Paradox and a South Korean TV station gaff at the opening of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. We also react to your comments on Thaiger Talk and our YouTube channel.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya40 seconds ago

American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
Thailand2 mins ago

GMT | Covid update, monkey business, Thai gold | July 27
Coronavirus World12 mins ago

Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Pattaya36 mins ago

Over 66 people arrested in police raid at Pattaya beach club
Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals
Coronavirus Thailand2 hours ago

Covid patients with positive antigen test no longer need PCR test prior to treatment
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases and 118 deaths
Myanmar14 hours ago

Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Singapore16 hours ago

Singapore plans to vaccinate 80%, reopen with quarantine-free travel by September
Thailand17 hours ago

Pattaya suspects arrested for live streaming breaking curfew
Thailand18 hours ago

Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research
Phuket18 hours ago

Phuket vice governor says “Sandbox” tourists aren’t scared off by Covid situation
Thailand19 hours ago

Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending