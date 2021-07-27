GMT | Covid update, monkey business, Thai gold | July 27

GOOD MORNING THAILAND

Tim and Jay go through the news in Thailand from the past 24 hours. It was a public holiday yesterday, so no program. Today we check out the monkey invasion, the drop of the Thai baht, the Sandbox Paradox and a South Korean TV station gaff at the opening of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. We also react to your comments on Thaiger Talk and our YouTube channel.

