GMT | Bars disrupted, PM challenged to a fist fight, Covid numbers | August 23

Today Jay and Tim are joined by Mike Kenner to discuss the major disruption to Thailand’s bar scene… but this time it’s technology, not Covid. MP Mongkolkit Suksintharanon has challenged PM Prayut Chon-o-cha to a bare-knuckled kickboxing match. 5 of the people arrested in a Koh Samui villa raid had previously had Covid-19. Now another 2 in the party have tested positive. Last week Chiang Mai reported that, due to the Covid-19 situation and slow vaccination, they will delay their planned September reopening to October at the earliest. Now Pattaya has also acknowledged that their plan for reopening on September 1 is unlikely to happen. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has confirmed that all Thai nationals have left Afghanistan.

