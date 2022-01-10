Connect with us

Thailand

"Ghost ship" found off Thailand coast, Navy investigates abandoned Chinese vessel

Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Navy

What many are calling a “ghost ship” was found sinking in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The abandoned Chinese cargo ship was spotted by staff working at an offshore oil rig. No one was on board the vessel.

The staff at the Chevron rigs reported the vessel to the 2nd Naval Area Command in the southern province Songkhla. The investigation was then immediately launched by authorities, sending off a drone to find out whether they could tow the ship to land at Pak Nam Tapi in Surat Thani’s Muang district.

But strong winds caused the ship to flood, sinking it off the coast of Sichon district in Nakhon Si Thammarat, where local fishermen were urged to stay away from the sunken area due to the leaking of oil from it. Officials have told locals that the cleaning will be done within three days before it reaches the waters around Surat Thani’s major tourist attractions of Koh Madsum and Koh Mu.

Although the navy attempted to pull the ship out of the sea, it was severely damaged and most of the ship’s nautical equipment, including the anchor, was broken, with the engine room flooded, and the ship’s battery had only enough power to keep the lights on.

The authorities had to pump out about half of the water it had taken on board. A source to the Bangkok Post that they suspect the vessel floated into Thai waters after working in Vietnam or Cambodia.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    whitesnake
    2022-01-10 14:23
    "If you go down to the woods today...... BOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
    image
    Jason
    2022-01-10 14:51
    More Chinese junk cast adrift to pollute Thailand. Maybe China needs to come and clean up their own mess. Time to name and shame. The ship was abandoned....by crew...and China is responsible. The ship was registered, so it's easy to…
    image
    Poolie
    2022-01-10 16:00
    1 hour ago, Jason said: More Chinese junk cast adrift to pollute Thailand. Maybe China needs to come and clean up their own mess. Time to name and shame. The ship was abandoned....by crew...and China is responsible. The ship was…
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-01-10 16:02
    1 hour ago, Jason said: More Chinese junk cast adrift to pollute Thailand That looked nothing like a Chinese Junk. Doesn’t have any sails!
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-01-10 16:50
    Is floating Chinese island. Now sinks. China now owns Gulf of Thailand.

