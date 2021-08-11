Connect with us

Thailand

Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: SouthEast Asia Infrastructure﻿/Facebook

Last night, an unnamed foreign driver died after his sedan hit what officials believe was a trailer truck in Chon Buri, which sits on the Gulf of Thailand. When police arrived, the other vehicle was no longer present at the scene.

Police and emergency responders were alerted to the accident at 10:30 pm at Motorway 7 in Nongprue. When they got to the scene, officials discovered a heavily damaged sedan and a 39 year old male, Caucasian driver inside the vehicle. The man’s name has been withheld from the media until there has been a verification from his family and embassy.

Nongprue police located an “iron part” lying in the road. Officials believe the part was from a trailer truck. They did not provide more information on how they ascertained the part came from a trailer truck. Nongprue police think the other vehicle took off following the accident… Because there was only 1 car present at the scene.

There were no reported witnesses to the accident. Police plan to check nearby CCTV footage to locate the other driver. The sedan driver’s body has been taken to a medical facility as his family/embassy are notified of the accident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Trending