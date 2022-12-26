Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street | Thailand News Today

A petrol pump was blown up by suspected insurgents at a PTT petrol station in the southern province of Yala on Saturday night. There were no casualties. Shortly before midnight on Saturday, an explosion was heard at the PTT petrol station by Highway 410 according to police. Fire engines rushed to the scene and the blaze was quickly brought under control. A police examination revealed that a bomb had been laid at the spot. The petrol pump that caught fire was completely destroyed. The service station was cordoned off to allow members of an explosive ordnance disposal unit to search the area for any other concealed devices. None were found. Forensic police arrived at the scene on Sunday morning to collect evidence. Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak, 4th Army commander, condemned the Yala terrorist attack, saying it was intended to undermine efforts to restore the economy and tourism in the South.

A foreign tourist and a Thai woman were spotted fornicating against an electricity pole near a busy intersection in Pattaya “for 30 minutes” early this morning. At 4 am, reporters received explicit video evidence of a foreign man and a Thai woman having sex on the roadside in central Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri province. Locals are urging police to track down the blonde, white man wearing a red t-shirt and shorts, estimated to be around 30 years old and between 180-190 centimetres tall. Eyewitnesses said the indecent public act happened for 30 minutes. Some people walked by with children and had to force their children to look the other way, eyewitnesses said. Even with cameras pointed at them, the couple didn’t stop until the act was complete, before turning around and walking in totally different directions. Police have not yet reported arresting either scandalous party, who could face a 500 baht fine if found to have violated Section 388 of the Criminal Code on Public Obscenity

A commercial building in Nang Rong district, Buri Ram, has been running up a suspiciously big electricity bill. The premises – two storey-building with two shop fronts – were raided by police Sunday, is a search for an illegal bitcoin mining operation. China’s recent ban and crackdown on cryptocurrency have fuelled a cryptocurrency mining boom in Thailand as small investors quickly bought up equipment that is now useless in China. In September, China’s central bank declared all digital currency trading and mining illegal. Some of the largest Bitcoin mining operations in the world relocated while many smaller miners sold their equipment and Thai buyers took advantage of the opportunity. Nang Rong police arrived armed with a warrant issued at the request of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA). The PEA had observed that electricity was being stolen via cables wired directly from the main power transmission lines for use in the building. The theft had been going on for nine months, causing about 1 million baht (US$30,000) in losses.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand is resting after receiving hospital treatment for heart arrhythmia, according to a statement issued by the Bureau of the Royal Household yesterday. The 67-year-old princess was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on November 22, 2022, where she received radio-frequency ablation treatment to treat her abnormal heartbeat. On December 4, the princess was discharged and returned to Sa Pathum Palace where she is now recuperating. The princess’s team of medical practitioners detected “a new type of heart arrhythmia,” which they assured was only temporary and would go away on its own. Doctors advised Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to reduce her royal duties for a while until her heart condition is stable. Oh behalf of The Thaiger, we wish the princess a speedy recovery.

