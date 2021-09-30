Connect with us

Thailand

Floods, Dual pricing case, Restrictions ease on OCT 11 | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 100

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

In today’s episode Jay and Tim talk about the floods that have caused havoc in parts of Thailand, the judgement on the Dual pricing case against the health ministry, restrictions easing on OCT 11 and the new special tourist visa

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket36 mins ago

“Sandbox” period in Phuket shortened to 7 days for vaccinated travellers
Thailand43 mins ago

Thailand Top Stories | 2 police killed, 4 injured in roadside bomb explosion | Sep 30
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket Covid-19: hospital beds and occupants jumped this week
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, joins global event for children’s wellbeing

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Floods, Dual pricing case, Restrictions ease on OCT 11 | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 100
World2 hours ago

Beijing Winter Olympics to take place without overseas spectators
World2 hours ago

Ivermectin poisonings increase in the US, ineffective for Covid-19
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

2 million doses of government-bought Pfizer have arrived, 28 million to follow
Thailand3 hours ago

Minister Don meets US officials over vaccine donation to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 11,646 new cases and 107 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Developers of Thai mRNA vaccine call for it to be fast-tracked for emergency use
Indonesia3 hours ago

Indonesian officials look to Phuket sandbox amid tentative re-opening plans for Bali
Politics4 hours ago

Opposition accused of misinterpreting how long PM has left in office
Thailand13 hours ago

Plans for digital or crypto assets – the TAT Coin – to grow tourism
Protests15 hours ago

Police arrest protesters yesterday including naked woman
Weather16 hours ago

Paramotor pilot flies supplies to flooded Sukhothai residents
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending