Thailand

Esports officially recognised as professional sport, new opportunities follow

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: DreamHack/Flickr

The Thai professional sports committee has agreed to welcome Esports, also known as electronic sports, into the fold of professional sports in Thailand. The announcement was made official in the Royal Gazette.

Esports represents video game-based sports that can be enjoyed alone in a room or with teams. The games include first-person shooter games, such as the assortment of Call of Duty options, among many others. Now that Esports has been recognised as a professional sport in Thailand, they will have the opportunity to get assistance and support in different fields from the professional sports committee. They will also receive help from the “Professional Sports Promotion Fund” of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Officials will offer assistance to Esport athletes through athletic development, honours, and promoting the athletes into becoming professionals both domestically and abroad. The officials will also set up the management of professional sporting events, clubs, and other associations.

As of this writing, there are 13 professionally recognised sports in Thailand…

  1. Football
  2. Golf
  3. Jet Skiing
  4. Volleyball
  5. Takraw
  6. Bowling
  7. Motorcycle Racing
  8. Cycling
  9. Automobile racing
  10. Snooker
  11. Badminton
  12. Tennis
  13. Basketball

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

