Esports officially recognised as professional sport, new opportunities follow

The Thai professional sports committee has agreed to welcome Esports, also known as electronic sports, into the fold of professional sports in Thailand. The announcement was made official in the Royal Gazette.

Esports represents video game-based sports that can be enjoyed alone in a room or with teams. The games include first-person shooter games, such as the assortment of Call of Duty options, among many others. Now that Esports has been recognised as a professional sport in Thailand, they will have the opportunity to get assistance and support in different fields from the professional sports committee. They will also receive help from the “Professional Sports Promotion Fund” of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Officials will offer assistance to Esport athletes through athletic development, honours, and promoting the athletes into becoming professionals both domestically and abroad. The officials will also set up the management of professional sporting events, clubs, and other associations.

As of this writing, there are 13 professionally recognised sports in Thailand…

Football Golf Jet Skiing Volleyball Takraw Bowling Motorcycle Racing Cycling Automobile racing Snooker Badminton Tennis Basketball

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

