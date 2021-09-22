Thailand
Esports officially recognised as professional sport, new opportunities follow
The Thai professional sports committee has agreed to welcome Esports, also known as electronic sports, into the fold of professional sports in Thailand. The announcement was made official in the Royal Gazette.
Esports represents video game-based sports that can be enjoyed alone in a room or with teams. The games include first-person shooter games, such as the assortment of Call of Duty options, among many others. Now that Esports has been recognised as a professional sport in Thailand, they will have the opportunity to get assistance and support in different fields from the professional sports committee. They will also receive help from the “Professional Sports Promotion Fund” of the Sports Authority of Thailand.
Officials will offer assistance to Esport athletes through athletic development, honours, and promoting the athletes into becoming professionals both domestically and abroad. The officials will also set up the management of professional sporting events, clubs, and other associations.
As of this writing, there are 13 professionally recognised sports in Thailand…
- Football
- Golf
- Jet Skiing
- Volleyball
- Takraw
- Bowling
- Motorcycle Racing
- Cycling
- Automobile racing
- Snooker
- Badminton
- Tennis
- Basketball
For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok’s best weekend picnic spots
The 8 most beautiful natural sights to see in Krabi
The complete guide for the most unique experiences in Phuket
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Army provides food for the Rawai Sea gypsy community
Phuket Covid-19 passes 60 deaths, 100 Sandboxers, 9,000 total cases
Governor announces restrictions on Phuket Vegetarian Festival
GMT | OnlyFans creators arrested; another possible reopening delay | Episode 94
Former deputy attorney-general to be investigated over serious wrongdoings in Red Bull hit-and-run case
Melbourne hit by 6.0 magnitude quake, tremors across south-east Australia
Esports officially recognised as professional sport, new opportunities follow
5 provinces may delay reopening until November, Chiang Mai cautious
Amnesty says vaccine makers putting profits before lives amid global inequity
Industry body says Thai government must borrow another 1 trillion baht
Wednesday Covid Update: 141 deaths and 11,252 new cases
FDA passes on using Sinopharm vaccine for children over 3 years old
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
- Phuket4 days ago
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
- Crime22 hours ago
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
- Bangkok1 day ago
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Recent comments: