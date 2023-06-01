Roadblock frustration: Chiang Mai woman’s year-long struggle to register and insure EV

PHOTO via Unsplash

A Chiang Mai woman revealed her distress after buying an electric vehicle (EV) only to find herself unable to register it with the transport authorities and get insurance for over a year. The woman claims that numerous others face the same issue.

A Facebook user named “Sipim Manassawat,” a young woman living in Chiang Mai province shared her harrowing experience about buying an EV.

The motor company promised her registration for the EV she bought after selling her BMW. However, she discovered that she has been unable to register the car and obtain insurance for over a year. This has caused her great distress as she fears driving the car, worrying that a potential accident would leave her unable to provide compensation. She also believes that more people are encountering the same problem and is calling for relevant agencies to assist. Her post has garnered numerous comments and shares.

Sipim said…

“Bought a legally marketed car… but ended up with an unregistered vehicle. I would like to issue a warning. We sold our BMW to buy an electric vehicle from a certain brand. The salesperson assured us that we could register the car and that financing was available. We believed them and went ahead with the purchase. After six months, we got the car financed and delivered. They promised to provide us with permanent white plates in two to three months after we received temporary red plates. It has been a year now, and we still don’t have the plates. We cannot pay taxes or take out tier-1 insurance. The car dealership has not taken any responsibility and keeps avoiding us.

Follow us on :













“We feel scared to go anywhere in the unregistered car, fearing that we might hit someone and not be able to provide compensation due to lack of insurance. They guaranteed registration when selling the car. However, it cannot be registered, and the transport authorities oppose this. The company owner should take responsibility, or at least return the car to the customer. I would like to ask all relevant agencies to help mediate this situation and have the company owner take responsibility. We are not the only ones suffering. Many others are unable to register their vehicles just like us.”

If you’re planning to buy EV in Thailand, read this ARTICLE.