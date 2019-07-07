Dog helps lost woman back down from Kanchanaburi forest | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Uttama Savanayana, left, and Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy spokesperson for Phalang Pracharat Party, is lambasting the opposition for being “childish and narrow-minded” as it filed its petition to censure the PM.

He says the opposition should give the new government some time to work before launching no-confidence motions against it.

“I want the opposition to be more open-minded and give the new government some time to do their job. If they see something wrong, then the opposition can file a censure motion. They should not act like children and throw tantrums when they don’t get what they want.”

Thanakorn was responding to the petition submitted to the House Speaker by opposition Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew – a censure motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha if he gives the Finance portfolio to Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama Savanayana.

Opposition politicians have said that Uttama is not qualified for the job as he was allegedly involved in a loan scandal while working as a senior executive at the state-owned Krungthai Bank.

However, Thanakorn dismissed this allegation on Friday as a move by the opposition to discredit his party’s leader.

“I have explained repeatedly that Uttama was never involved in the scandal,” he said, adding that Uttama has passed the scrutiny of several agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Office of the Attorney General – all appointed under the jurisdiction of the NCPO over the past five years.

“Most importantly, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders also found that Uttama was not involved in the wrongdoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama painted himself as the victim of politically motivated distortion yesterday by posting a message on Facebook headlined: “I did nothing wrong, don’t distort facts”. In the post, he said moves to link him to the Krungthai loan scandal were politically motivated as investigation and court trials have already proved that he was not among the wrongdoers.

“And I was cleared at all stages of scrutiny and examination. Please don’t distort facts,” his post said.

SOURCE: The Nation