Department of Medical Science seeks FDA approval for two types of Covid-19 tests

The Department of Medical Science is seeking FDA approval for two types of Covid-19 tests known as LAMP and CRISPR. Reports say the tests are quick and just as precise as the RT-PCR test, which is the primary test being used in Thailand to confirm Covid-19 infections. Officials are also looking into using “machine based assay” or “MBA” antigen testing at land border checkpoints.

The director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak, shared that Covid-19 testing technology is continuously being developed. He told Thai media that the department has submitted a recommendation for the use of new testing technology in Thailand. Reports say the Ministry of Public Health and the Emergency Operation Centre have agreed with the recommendation, which will now be submitted to Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration for approval.

The RT-PCR test is the primary test used in Thailand to confirm Covid-19 infections. Supakit says LAMP and CRISPR tests use new technology providing a quick result and at a cost cheaper than RT-PCR tests, costing around 400 baht to 500 baht. Reports say the cost of an RT-PCR test is around 900 baht.

The director added that officials should consider using the MBA method at border checkpoints as it can test numerous samples at a time and offer a quick result.

Aside from the recommendation about the test, the department director also insisted that patients who test positive in a self-administered rapid antigen test do not need to retest with an RT-PCR test, except for those with a condition that puts them at risk of a severe infection, such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, or chronic kidney disease.

SOURCE: Khaosod | MGR Online