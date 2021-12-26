Connect with us

Thailand

Department of Corrections denies Reuters forced labour story

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The Department of Corrections denies a Reuters report on forced labour.

The Department of Corrections is striking back after a story by Reuters last week painted a brutal portrait of forced labour, violence, and coercion in Thailand’s prison system. The department denied things like threatening and physically assaulting inmates existed and that prisoners aren’t forced to work as mentioned in the Reuters article.

The article painted a picture of inmates in Thai prisons being forced to manufacture fishing nets for private companies under threat of lengthened time in jail or beatings. But the Department of Corrections says that they merely offer vocational training where inmates can learn useful work skills in different jobs. They say it gives prisoners the knowledge and skills to get a career after their release, as well as acting as behaviour development to keep prisoners out of trouble.

The Thai government has been called upon by the International Federation for Human Rights to investigate the practices of the detention facilities as it could be considered a violation of trafficking laws and forced labour. But the Department of Corrections listed vocational training opportunities they say earn the inmates income, citing car care training for less than 1,500 baht a month, sorting fruit, call centre training, up to a bakery training programme that earns nearly 14,000 baht a month.

The spokesperson for the Department of Corrections urged the public not to rely on the Reuters story that painted a dark picture of Thai prisons and denied any violations of human rights, vowing to defend the prison systems to any accusations within Thailand or worldwide.

“Coercion and beating inmates to work is not the guidelines of the Department of Corrections and it is an unacceptable act. All inmates must be treated fairly under human rights acts which have always been prioritized by the Department of Corrections and the Ministry of Justice. The Department of Corrections, therefore, would like to ask the public to have confidence in the process of developing inmates’ behaviour. The Department is always willing to provide information for all domestic and international sectors to show their commitment and intention upon treating Thai prisoners.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand44 mins ago

Department of Corrections denies Reuters forced labour story
Tourism2 hours ago

Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
Chiang Mai3 hours ago

Chiang Mai identifies 2 possible Omicron cases in tourists
advertiseadvertise
Thailand5 hours ago

OIC gives give New Year’s gift: 100,000 baht insurance for 10 baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

64 Omicron infections in Kalasin yesterday, rapid spread predicted
Events8 hours ago

Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics9 hours ago

POLL: No good leader for PM, most support no political party
Thailand11 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Risk of Covid-19 infection on flights increased due to Omicron
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Thailand celebrates its 100 millionth vaccine, focuses on boosters
Myanmar13 hours ago

Burmese military reportedly killed and burned at least 30 refugees
Entertainment14 hours ago

BTS Covid scare – RM, Jin and Suga test positive
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
Transport1 day ago

Credit card payment coming next year for Bangkok transport
Tourism1 day ago

Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending