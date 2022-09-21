Connect with us

Thailand

Delivery rider snatches 3.4 million baht from woman in Chon Buri

Published

 on 

An alleged armed mugger in a Grab delivery uniform yesterday snatched about 3.5 million baht from a woman outside a bank in Chon Buri province before fleeing the scene.

The 29 year old victim, Prapaporn Boonmesanom, had just withdrawn the money from the Siam Commercial Bank in Soi Rat Uthit in the Baan Bueng district of Chon Buri when she was mugged.

Prapaporn told officers that she usually visits the bank to withdraw money from the bank on the 5th and 20th day of every month. It is the salary of her company’s staff.

Yesterday, she went to the bank with a colleague, 24 year old Kritchaphat Surakun, and withdrew 3.46 million baht.

Prapaporn put most of the cash into a backpack that Kritchaphat held and put another 40,000 baht in her tote bag.

The couple were just about to climb into a van when the delivery rider opened the car door and created a pretend love triangle row with Kritchaphat.

The rider said…

“You like my wife very much, don’t you?”

Prapaporn shouted at the rider, “I’m single! It’s a misunderstanding!” Kritchaphat also shouted the same thing.

The rider then began punching Kritchaphat and threatened him with a gun. The frightened Kritchaphat then ran away leaving Prapaporn to fend for herself.

The rider grabbed the backpack and dashed to his motorcycle. Prapaporn tried to take the bag back but couldn’t wrestle it from him.

The rider shouted at her, “Do you love him that much?” He then fled.

The Grab rider’s motorcycle didn’t have a registration plate and he wore a helmet to hide his face.

The Deputy Superintendent of Chonburi Provincial Police, Thanawut Jongjira, reported his team would check nearby security cameras and question witnesses.

The investigation continues.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Bangkokbiznews

 

Recent comments:
BangkokBruce
2022-09-21 12:21
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: An alleged armed mugger in a Grab delivery uniform yesterday snatched about 3.5 million baht from a woman outside a bank in Chon Buri province before fleeing the scene. The 29 year old victim, Prapaporn…
Giltee
2022-09-21 12:42
18 minutes ago, BangkokBruce said: Why don't they just pay their employees with checks? Are they really paying them in cash?  Getting out that much cash in todays society is crazy. Haven’t their employees got bank accounts the employer can…
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-21 13:17
This is 100000000% insider job  
Guest1
2022-09-21 13:40
The rider then began punching Kritchaphat and threatened him with a gun. The frightened Kritchaphat then ran away leaving Prapaporn to fend for herself. I'd look into these guy. Looks like a inside job, to me
Guest1
2022-09-21 13:40
59 minutes ago, Giltee said: Getting out that much cash in todays society is crazy. Haven’t their employees got bank accounts the employer can pay wages into? Somethings fishy here.  Then she would have to pay taxes, social, ....?

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

