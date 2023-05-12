Cyanide serial killer’s sister-in-law questioned for possessing victim’s assets

Photo via ThaiRath

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) summoned and questioned the sister-in-law and younger brother of the cyanide serial killer, Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, after her sister-in-law was found to have a designer bag and mobile phone belonging to her latest victim.

The Thai cyanide serial killer is currently imprisoned at the Central Women Correctional Institution in Bangkok after being accused of taking the lives of 15 victims. Official charges will be announced after the case is closed.

The police are now investigating Sararat’s assets after they discovered approximately 78 million baht was in her bank account. The money from her account was later transferred to 12 other people between 2020 and 2023. The police are currently monitoring those people.

RTP Deputy Commissioner Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn revealed two days ago that the case was 80% complete and would be closed today. However, officers have just received new evidence from a new witness, a friend of Sararat.

A Win Win non-profit foundation representative, Chalida Palamart, told ThaiRath that the foundation conducted an investigation into a lottery fraud and questioned a woman who later identified herself as Sararat’s friend.

This woman later revealed to the foundation that she received a parcel packed with a designer Louis Vuitton bag, and the mobile phone of Sararat’s alleged latest victim, Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong.

Koy died as a result of being poisoned by cyanide at a pier in the central province of Ratchaburi on April 14, and her belongings disappeared. Sararat confessed that she put them in a plastic bag and threw them away. However, all of the belongings later arrived at a friend’s condominium in Phetchaburi province in the central region of Thailand.

Sararat’s friend told the foundation that the bag and phone were sent to her condo. She added that she only just returned to the condo for the first time since April 19. Yesterday when she opened the box she found Koy’s belongings had been sent to her.

The woman said the parcel was sent from the Tha Maka district in the central province of Kanchanaburi. The name of the sender was on the parcel but she did not know the person.

The sender was later identified as Sararat’s sister-in-law.

Sararat’s sister-in-law and her younger brother were summoned and questioned last night at the office of Provincial Police Region 7 in Nakhon Pathom province in the central part of Thailand. Details of the questioning have not yet been released.

Sararat’s friend later gave an interview to the media. She said that she met Sararat in 2020 and invested in a business with her. She believes that Sararat’s sister-in-law got her address from a copy of an ID card she gave to Sararat a long time ago. She insisted that she did not know why the sister sent those belongings to her. She said…

“I do not know why the bag and phone were sent to me. I admitted that Am did to me the same as other victims, but I survived. Am borrowed my money as well, but it was not a large amount and I got all my money back. I do not want to reveal the details of that story. It is the past. I am not an optimistic person but I thought that Am did have a kind heart. I do not think that Am could murder others until seeing the news.”

Big Joke disclosed that the parcel with Koy’s bag and phone was sent to other provinces before arriving at the condominium of Sararat’s friend.

The deputy commissioner also revealed that this woman was an important witness and provided useful information to the police. Big Joke added that the woman had a close relationship with Sararat. The Thai cyanide serial killer even put her name on a relative list who could visit her in prison. It was revealed that officers would question this woman further to determine whether she was involved in any of the murders.

Meanwhile, Sararat has changed lawyers, from a woman named Thannicha Ek-suwannawat, to a man named Chinnakupt Taiyakorn.

Follow us on :













Thannicha revealed to the media that she was confident that Sararat did not commit murders and would win the case. She also disclosed that she has been Sararat’s lawyer in several previous cases and loved her like a sister.

The reason for the change of lawyers was not revealed.