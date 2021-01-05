Covid-19 control measures by province | The Thaiger

Thailand
Covid-19 control measures by province
Provincial authorities are stepping up disease control measures as Covid-19 spreads throughout the country. 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported at least 1 Covid-19 case since the new wave of the coronavirus.
Here’s a run down of Covid-19 measures and advisories in some Thailand provinces, posted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Bangkok
- Closure of educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be extended until January 31.
- Dining in at food outlets and restaurants of all types (except at airports) will be allowed from 6am-9pm. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, though takeaway is allowed.
- Meetings, seminars and banquets with more than 200 participants must seek permission from the provincial health authorities with strict disease control measures.
- Closure of 25 non-essential businesses and places where people gather in areas including entertainment venues, theme parks, playgrounds, nurseries, boxing and martial art gyms and stadiums, horse racetracks, massage parlors, tattoo studios, beauty clinics, fitness centres. Other businesses and venues like museums, shopping centres and hotels must follow strict disease control measures.
- All food and beverage outlets including street food stalls, restaurants, food courts and centres and cafeterias (excluding pubs and bars which are ordered closed) are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages on premises.
- Venues allowed to operate must include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations, regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana contact tracing application.
- The public are urged to wear a mask when going outside.
Nonthaburi
- Fresh markets as well as migrant worker residence buildings have been ordered to be closed temporarily until January 12.
- Wat Laharn in Bang Bua Thong district has been ordered to be closed until January 14.
- All educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be closed until January 17 and are advised to apply e-learning systems.
- Closure of fighting cock-fish venues and similar fighting venues or racetracks, snooker and billiard shops, fishing and shrimp fishing parks or similar activities, game stations, games and Internet shops, water and theme parks as well as children’s playgrounds or stations at markets, boxing stadiums and gyms, Buddha amulet stalls and centres, massage and bath parlours, elderly care centres (except for regular overnight cares).
- The following venues and businesses are ordered to close from 10pm to 5am daily and are prohibited from selling any alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises: Restaurants, food parks, hotel restaurants, food and beverage outlets, food centres, cafeterias all food and beverage outlets in shopping malls, street food stalls as well as pubs, bars and karaoke venues.
- A ban on gatherings including concerts and music performances at any venues as well as activities that would draw crowds. Household gatherings can be held while government activities can take place under strict social distancing rules. Religious ceremonies can be held under strict public health measures or should consider a virtual event format.
- The public and venue operators are ordered to strictly follow public health guidelines. These include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations; regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces; and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana or Mor Chana contact tracing applications.
Pathum Thani
- Closure of educational institutions at all levels, games and Internet shops, boxing stadiums, fighting cock and bull facilities, until January 15.
- Cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience marts, and markets are to strictly follow the public health guidelines.
Chiang Mai
- Entertainment businesses of all types (pubs, bars, or karaoke) must close from 11pm to 5am. All customers are required to scan Thai Chana QR code. Number of customers must be limited to 75% of the venue’s capacity.
- All self-service food outlets (shabu and BBQ) to switch to table service or seek prior approval for self-service option. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, from 11pm to 5am.
- A ban on gatherings and events with more than 50 participants.
- All arrivals at any points of entry must register with the CM-Chana contact tracing application and self-monitor their health for 14 days.
- Arrivals from the highly controlled areas are required to enter a 14-day quarantine or be tested for Covid-19.
- Operators of accommodation of all types must collect the contact information of all guests and re-check their CM-Chana registration.
Krabi
- Mass gathering events and activities can only be held under the approval from the local public health office.
- Travellers are welcomed but must strictly follow the public health guidelines.
Surat Thani
- Arrivals from Samut Sakhon are to report to the local public health office.
- Individuals who visited the COVID-19 risk areas are to enter a 14-day quarantine. Mass gathering events with more than 300 participants must strictly follow the public health guidelines.
For a full list of control measures by province, click HERE to read the update from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Politics
YouTube blocks music video with pro-democracy protest footage after legal complaint
A music video by a pro-democracy movement band was blocked on YouTube in Thailand due to a legal complaint from the government, according to the message posted on the video’s page.
The band Rap Against Dictatorship, also known as RAD, made a post on their Facebook fan page saying that the music video for their song “Reform” was blocked on YouTube.
“Happy New Year everyone. Our new music video has been blocked. This is obviously the ‘New Year Gift’ from the government.”
The band members are active in the pro-democracy movement and 2 of them are currently facing criminal charges relating to a protest in July.
The song conveys a definition of the word ‘reform’ in the Thai language and mentions the current problems in Thailand, including politics, social inequality and the right of protesters to seek justice.
The music video had footage from recent protests in Bangkok including clips from rallies in October and November where water cannons were deployed, some spraying tear gas on pro-democracy protesters.
The music video was first released in about mid-November and reached over 300,000 views on YouTube within 9 hours. It now has over 9 million views. The band was told that the music video is against the law without any other explanations from YouTube or government agencies.
RAD made a reputation with its previous work “Prathet Ku Mi” (“Which is My Country”) released last year and it went viral across the country. The group was also recognised one of the three winners of the 2019 Václav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent that was presented in 2019 at the Oslo Freedom Forum.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home
People in Bangkok should eat at home as much as possible to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to the director-general of the Department of Health. While there is now a ban on dine-in service from 9pm to 6am in Bangkok, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanacharoencha says people should still eat a home during the day. He says the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to not eat out at all.
“Everyone was at risk right now. The overnight ban of 9pm to 6am at restaurants in Bangkok was a good thing but best of all was not to eat out at all. If people really have to go to a restaurant, they should not linger on the premises, just eat and go. Takeout was better than eating in also.”
With more people eating at home and ordering meals, he also called for all food delivery staff to wear masks at all times.
“We need a heightened awareness of Covid transmission at this time because the situation is not normal anymore.”
Crime
Social media users help track down 2 kidnapped children in Bangkok
A man is in police custody in Bangkok after social media users helped track down 2 children allegedly kidnapped in the capital. A 7 year old boy, named only as “B”, and an 8 year old unnamed girl, were visiting a shopping mall in the Phra Khanong district, close to their home, at the time of the incident. According to a Thai Residents report, they are familiar with the mall as they frequently visit it with their grandmother.
When they failed to return home after the mall had closed, the boy’s father, named only as Viroj, went to file a police report. While officers reviewed security camera footage from the mall, Viroj also posted on social media, appealing to anyone who might have seen the children.
He was subsequently contacted by a Facebook user who had seen the boy and girl in Soi Charansanitwong 34 and had bought them food as they seemed hungry and tired. At the time, this person had not yet seen the social media appeal in relation to the missing children. Shortly after, another social media user came forward to say he had seen both children near the Navy Club on Napralan Road.
Police subsequently found the missing children near the Supreme Court, in the Sanam Luang district of the capital. The children were spotted walking in the company of a man, who was immediately arrested. He has since been named as 27 year old Chaiyo Charoenwai, and is being held at Chana Songkhram Police Station. Since his arrest, the suspect’s stepmother has come forward to claim he suffers from mental health issues and would not have intended to harm the children.
Frank Leboeuf
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:15 pm
Better late than never… We’ll be in full national lockdown in less than a month anyway, says my faithful crystal ball…
Peter
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:07 pm
What sort of lunatic travels halfway across the world in a pandemic. 14 day quarantine within provinces in their own country.
Idiots in ASQ with the prospect of even their hotel they booked afterwards closing for January.
Everything closed and have to be tucked up in bed by 9pm.