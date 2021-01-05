Covid-19 control measures by province | The Thaiger

image
Thailand

Covid-19 control measures by province

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Covid-19 control measures by province
PHOTO: Nation TV
Provincial authorities are stepping up disease control measures as Covid-19 spreads throughout the country. 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported at least 1 Covid-19 case since the new wave of the coronavirus.

Here’s a run down of Covid-19 measures and advisories in some Thailand provinces, posted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Bangkok

  • Closure of educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be extended until January 31.
  • Dining in at food outlets and restaurants of all types (except at airports) will be allowed from 6am-9pm. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, though takeaway is allowed.
  • Meetings, seminars and banquets with more than 200 participants must seek permission from the provincial health authorities with strict disease control measures.
  • Closure of 25 non-essential businesses and places where people gather in areas including entertainment venues, theme parks, playgrounds, nurseries, boxing and martial art gyms and stadiums, horse racetracks, massage parlors, tattoo studios, beauty clinics, fitness centres. Other businesses and venues like museums, shopping centres and hotels must follow strict disease control measures.
  • All food and beverage outlets including street food stalls, restaurants, food courts and centres and cafeterias (excluding pubs and bars which are ordered closed) are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages on premises.
  • Venues allowed to operate must include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations, regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana contact tracing application.
  • The public are urged to wear a mask when going outside.

Nonthaburi

  • Fresh markets as well as migrant worker residence buildings have been ordered to be closed temporarily until January 12.
  • Wat Laharn in Bang Bua Thong district has been ordered to be closed until January 14.
  • All educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be closed until January 17 and are advised to apply e-learning systems.
  • Closure of fighting cock-fish venues and similar fighting venues or racetracks, snooker and billiard shops, fishing and shrimp fishing parks or similar activities, game stations, games and Internet shops, water and theme parks as well as children’s playgrounds or stations at markets, boxing stadiums and gyms, Buddha amulet stalls and centres, massage and bath parlours, elderly care centres (except for regular overnight cares).
  • The following venues and businesses are ordered to close from 10pm to 5am daily and are prohibited from selling any alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises: Restaurants, food parks, hotel restaurants, food and beverage outlets, food centres, cafeterias all food and beverage outlets in shopping malls, street food stalls as well as pubs, bars and karaoke venues.
  • A ban on gatherings including concerts and music performances at any venues as well as activities that would draw crowds. Household gatherings can be held while government activities can take place under strict social distancing rules. Religious ceremonies can be held under strict public health measures or should consider a virtual event format.
  • The public and venue operators are ordered to strictly follow public health guidelines. These include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations; regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces; and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana or Mor Chana contact tracing applications.

Pathum Thani

  • Closure of educational institutions at all levels, games and Internet shops, boxing stadiums, fighting cock and bull facilities, until January 15.
  • Cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience marts, and markets are to strictly follow the public health guidelines.

Chiang Mai

  • Entertainment businesses of all types (pubs, bars, or karaoke) must close from 11pm to 5am. All customers are required to scan Thai Chana QR code. Number of customers must be limited to 75% of the venue’s capacity.
  • All self-service food outlets (shabu and BBQ) to switch to table service or seek prior approval for self-service option. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, from 11pm to 5am.
  • A ban on gatherings and events with more than 50 participants.
  • All arrivals at any points of entry must register with the CM-Chana contact tracing application and self-monitor their health for 14 days.
  • Arrivals from the highly controlled areas are required to enter a 14-day quarantine or be tested for Covid-19.
  • Operators of accommodation of all types must collect the contact information of all guests and re-check their CM-Chana registration.

Krabi

  • Mass gathering events and activities can only be held under the approval from the local public health office.
  • Travellers are welcomed but must strictly follow the public health guidelines.

Surat Thani

  • Arrivals from Samut Sakhon are to report to the local public health office.
  • Individuals who visited the COVID-19 risk areas are to enter a 14-day quarantine. Mass gathering events with more than 300 participants must strictly follow the public health guidelines.

For a full list of control measures by province, click HERE to read the update from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

SOURCE: TAT

SOURCE: TAT

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Frank Leboeuf

    Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Better late than never… We’ll be in full national lockdown in less than a month anyway, says my faithful crystal ball…

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Peter

    Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    What sort of lunatic travels halfway across the world in a pandemic. 14 day quarantine within provinces in their own country.
    Idiots in ASQ with the prospect of even their hotel they booked afterwards closing for January.
    Everything closed and have to be tucked up in bed by 9pm.

    Reply

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Trending