Countdown to Thailand’s Post Pandemic Day – July 1 | GMT

Public Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul – who has 6 vaccination JABS – has tested positive for covid 19. Welcome to Thailand’s Post Pandemic Day – July 1. What will change? Phuket hotels await start of high season. 4.3 million baht seized in police raid on illegal casino. City chief calls for residents to check for hazards after 131 fire incidents in 2022. All this and more on todays Good morning Thailand.

