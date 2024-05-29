Buriram contractor gives away 7 buffaloes to prevent slaughter

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A contractor announced the giveaway of seven buffaloes, including breeding pairs and their offspring, to animal lovers for free, with the stipulation that they not be sold to slaughterhouses. The decision stems from a lack of time and space to care for the animals.

A 48 year old resident of Yai Yaem Watthana in Chalermprakiat, Buriram, made the heartfelt decision to give away his buffaloes. Rabin Kruehanon, who has been a contractor for many years, has raised these animals for over five years.

Some of his buffaloes have participated in and won national beauty contests. With the current count at seven, the buffaloes, including both male and female adults and their offspring, are now looking for new homes.

Due to Rabin and his wife’s strong emotional connection to the animals, his only condition for taking these buffaloes is that they must not be sold to slaughterhouses.

The previous caretaker of the buffaloes had passed away. This compounded with the increase in work obligations for Rabin, leaving him with little to no time to care for the animals.

Additionally, the land where the buffaloes used to graze is also now required for other purposes, leaving no suitable place for the animals to live.

Rabin mentioned that he had received offers from traders wanting to buy the buffaloes for slaughter, but he and his wife refused because of their compassion for the animals.

They estimate that selling the buffaloes could fetch between 150,000 to 200,000 baht, but cannot bring themselves to do so. Hence, they decided to give them away to someone who could take good care of them.

The seven buffaloes include three females, two of which are pregnant, one male, and three male offspring. Rabin is open to giving them to foundations, temples, or individuals who genuinely care for animals and can look after them, reported Khaosod.

Rabin’s decision serves as a reminder of the ethical considerations involved in animal care and the importance of finding suitable homes for animals when their current owners are no longer able to look after them.

It encourages others to think about the welfare of their animals and possibly follow his example.