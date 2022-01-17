Connect with us

Thailand

Cobra Gold military exercise downsized this year due to Omicron spread

Photo by the Royal Thai Embassy, Washington D.C. (2019)

Thailand’s annual Cobra Gold military exercise, where Thai soldiers train the US and other foreign troops on jungle survival skills, is being scaled down this year due to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The large, multinational military exercise has been known for its snake decapitating demonstration where soldiers drink the fresh blood from the headless snake before cooking the meat. Last August, after calls to stop the snake demonstration and others that involve killing animals, PETA announced that not a single animal was killed in the 2021 Cobra Gold exercise.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces say Cobra Gold, which is run in coordination with the US military since the 1980s, will be downsized this year to 3,600 troops with 1,700 of them from the US and other participating countries while the other 1,900 are Thai soldiers. The event will run from February 20 to March 5.

The Bangkok Post doesn’t mention if Cobra Gold will host its notorious survival demonstrations, like beheading a live chicken or eating a scorpion. A report says this year the exercise will run field-training exercises. Training that involves a significant number of people, such as live fire, amphibious, and evacuation operations, will be cancelled.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    ExpatPattaya
    2022-01-17 11:57
    28 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Thai soldiers train the US and other foreign troops on jungle survival skills, Great, let's teach modern soldiers how to fight like they did back in 1966 during Vietnam. What a good idea - NOT…
    image
    nobusinessofurs
    2022-01-17 12:02
    36 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Thailand’s annual Cobra Gold military exercise, where Thai soldiers train the US and other foreign troops on jungle survival skills, is being scaled down this year due to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-01-17 12:12
    4 minutes ago, ExpatPattaya said: Great, let's teach modern soldiers how to fight like they did back in 1966 during Vietnam. What a good idea - NOT The US just has to keep finding ways to spend that 680 Billion…
    image
    Mamachigawa
    2022-01-17 14:17
    too dangerous this year for both sides, spreading Omicron. Certainly US military will not be allowed to go to bars to merge with locals with dodgy ATK tests.

