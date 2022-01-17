Hackers target Twitter account of Thai Revenue Department

The government has advised netizens to be cautious after the Revenue Department’s Twitter account was hacked by unknown attackers. According to a Thai PBS World report, the hackers deleted nearly all previous tweets on the account and changed its name to Revenue/NFT. They then posted just one tweet, which read, “I’m looking to collaborate with NFT projects. DM (direct message) me if you’re interested in paid promotion!”

It’s not yet known who was behind the attack but NFT stands for non-fungible token in the world of crypto currencies. The attack comes as the Thai government confirms new tax measures targeting the crypto market.

Following the cyberattack, the Revenue Department advised the public to be wary of any tweets appearing on its account. The department also notified the Anti-Fake News Centre. The account now appears to have been restored and the Revenue Department has instructed the Anti-Fake News Centre to find those behind it. Meanwhile, anyone who needs to contact the department can visit their website or Facebook page or call 11651.

