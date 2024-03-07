CISW medical cannabis festival comes to Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In a groundbreaking announcement, Dr Kampon Sriwatanakul, chairman of the Thailand National Charter of Health and other industry bigwigs, unveiled plans for the much-anticipated CISW MedCann Festival International (CMCF) 2024 for medical cannabis.

This year’s CMCF pledges to dazzle attendees with an array of innovative products, exclusive items, and exhilarating activities, all centred around the burgeoning medical cannabis sector. Acting as a global hub, the festival aims to foster connections among luminaries and investors from Colombia, the United States, Germany, Israel, and beyond, spanning cannabis, medical, and pharmaceutical domains.

Moreover, it will facilitate business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) engagements, offering attendees a chance to explore lucrative opportunities.

To sweeten the deal, organisers gift complimentary CBD medical cannabis products to pre-registered participants, ensuring a memorable experience for all. The CISW MedCann International Seminar (CMIS) will take place on April 26, hosted at the luxurious Avani Pattaya Resort Hotel. Discussions and cutting-edge presentations aim to shed light on the latest advancements in medical cannabis research and applications.

The first 50 individuals to register for CMCF will bag exclusive perks, including complimentary THC and CBD oils, reported Pattaya News.

For further information, organisers can be reached via email or phone at 062-757-3765. Alternatively, messaging via the LINE application is also available through their Line ID: WCD120.

