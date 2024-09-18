Barking mad: Dog row turns deadly as woman guns down neighbour

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A neighbourhood dispute over a dog’s incessant barking in Chon Buri escalated dramatically, resulting in a woman firing a gun and injuring a man. Police officers responded to the incident, which occurred in Soi Wat Boonsampan 17, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri yesterday, September 17, at around 7pm.

The 42 year old man, Niwit, was found with a gunshot wound to his right thigh. The bullet had passed through his leg, causing significant injury. Police officers provided first aid before transporting him to Bang Lamung Hospital. At the scene, police also encountered 47 year old Siwaporn, who was identified as the perpetrator. She possessed a revolver, which the police confiscated, taking her into custody for further questioning.

Niwit explained that he and Siwaporn live just two houses apart. He had repeatedly complained about her dog barking incessantly but she had never taken any action to resolve the issue. Yesterday, Siwaporn approached his house with a gun, calling him out. When he confronted her, she shot him, leading to his injury.

Siwaporn recounted that she had reached her breaking point. She claimed that Niwit had thrown a flowerpot at her house and insulted her. She asserted that her dog only barked at strangers. According to Siwaporn, she went to Niwit’s house to confront him about the flowerpot incident. However, when Niwit refused to come out and mocked her for bringing what he thought was a BB gun, she fired a warning shot.

“He taunted me, asking why I brought a BB gun and threatened me with a real weapon.”

Siwaporn stated that after firing one warning shot, Niwit approached her with a pair of scissors, attempting to attack her. In response, she fired another shot into the ground, which ricocheted and hit Niwit’s leg, causing the injury.

Police have detained Siwaporn and collected the revolver as evidence. She has been handed over to the investigators at Nong Prue Police Station to face legal proceedings. Officers are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the sequence of events and the appropriate charges, reported KhaoSod.

