Thailand

Chiang Mai issues booster shots to get ready for Chinese tourists

Published

 on 

Photo via เทศบาลเมืองแม่เหียะ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

Chiang Mai is preparing to welcome Chinese tourists by giving booster shots to its workers in the tourism industry. The province intends to issue 3,000 doses per day from January 23 to 29. Other residents in the province are also being encouraged to get booster doses.

The Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, Worravit Chaisawat, was chair of the meeting at Chiang Mai City Hall yesterday, January 4, as the province prepares Covid-19 measures and restrictions for when Chinese tourists arrive next week.

The meeting agreed to provide free booster shots to workers involved in the tourism industry in the province from January 23 to 29 and 3,000 shots per day will be administered.

Worravit urged business leaders to take their staff to get their booster shots. He said the campaign will help tourist businesses move forward steadily and successfully. The booster will help reduce infection risk among employees which could prevent businesses from facing a staff shortage problem.

Chaing Mai also encouraged locals in the province to get booster shots in readiness for the cold season when coronavirus is easier to transmit.

Vaccination centres are now open at Nakornping Hospital, Chiang Mai Mother and Child Hospital, Chiang Mai Neurological Hospital, and some local health centres.

The vice president of the Professional Tourist Guides Association of northern Thailand, Sihadate Jiajadesada, also assured that 1,000 tour guides, especially Chinese-speaking, will be ready to serve foreign tourists in Chiang Mai and other provinces in northern Thailand.

 

