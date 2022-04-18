Thailand
Changes to the Thailand Pass | GMT
A few minor changes to the current Thailand Pass and last week tourism officials announced that they plan to present a proposal to cancel Thailand’s Test & Go entry scheme at the next meeting of the CCSA. Songkran, full moon party, Maya bay and Caviar. All these stories and more coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Search for the missing continues as South Africa floods claim 443 lives
Thailand News Update | Five senior police in Patong side-lined over ‘bribes’ allegations
Academic says Omicron may have peaked in Thailand already
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Changes to the Thailand Pass | GMT
Health ministry advises work from home policy for 7 days after Songkran holiday
UPDATE: Former Democrat deputy leader now temporarily released, Bangkok
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Patong Bay Hotel under investigation for late night parties, senior Phuket police sidelined
Ukraine’s Zelensky defies Russia’s ultimatum to lay down weapons
Thailand’s Defence Ministry says Yakuza member is not former PM’s son
UPDATE: Bangkok court approves detention of former Democrat deputy leader
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Tiny kitten rescued from gutter in Chon Buri
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Businesses blame high ‘entry fees’ for deterring travellers at Thai-Malaysia border
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
- Education4 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Thailand18 hours ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
- Best of3 days ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Pattaya3 days ago
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
- Bangkok3 days ago
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Recent comments: