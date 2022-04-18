Changes to the Thailand Pass | GMT

A few minor changes to the current Thailand Pass and last week tourism officials announced that they plan to present a proposal to cancel Thailand’s Test & Go entry scheme at the next meeting of the CCSA. Songkran, full moon party, Maya bay and Caviar. All these stories and more coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand.

