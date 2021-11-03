Thailand
Central plans 500 million baht reboot for New Years festival season
After months of restrictions for shopping centres, with promotional events banned in areas with high Covid-19 infection rates, 35 Central shopping centres across Thailand are preparing for the holiday shopping season with a multimillion baht market campaign to boost sales.
Central Pattana Plc is set to spend as much as 500 million baht this New Years festival season in an attempt to boost shopping and retail sales. They announced the “Forwarding Happiness 2022” campaign yesterday at a press conference, where Central Group executives unveiled their new plan.
Central Pattana Plc, or CPN, is an SET-listed property developer and retail magnate in Thailand. The “Forwarding Happiness 2022” will be rolled out across 35 different malls and shopping centres between November 12 and January 6, according to the company. The plan involved 400 million baht being spent on marketing for the Christmas and New Year season. The other 100 million baht will be used for New Years countdown events. The company’s executive vice president of marketing Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana explained their strategy.
“Although the Covid-19 pandemic still persists and customer traffic is yet to get back to the level of the pre-crisis period, we are set to spend heavily a budget on par with the pre-crisis level to launch our New Year campaigns which align with the country’s reopening with an aim to establish Thailand as a world-class shopping destination, and stimulate the tourism ecosystem as well as community economies.”
One of the features of this plan will be the largest Christmas tree in Southeast Asia, a 14-metre tall tree at CentralWorld in Bangkok. Also Central EastVille will put up a large ice-skating rink surrounded by Christmas trees.
Consumer interest in shopping has gradually improved this year, according to Nattakit. He expects the positive trend will continue, especially as the country reopens further and vaccinations increase. The company reports that consumer traffic is 100% back to pre-Covid numbers at their malls in Rayong, Mahachai and Samut Sakhon. The numbers are 80-90% normal in the Northeast region and at around 70% in Bangkok. Central expects their fourth quarter earnings to be at about 80% overall of what their numbers were pre-pandemic.
Nattakit is confident that Thailand’s retail sector will get back to normal within a few years, as long as Covid-19 can continue to be managed.
“If there is no fifth and sixth wave of Covid-19 outbreaks, we are confident that the overall retail sector will become normalised over the next 2-3 years…We have to monitor the situation of the retail and tourism markets after the country’s reopening for two weeks before moving forward on New Year’s countdown events.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
US approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
4,510 travellers arrived in 2 days of reopening, 6 with Covid-19
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Updates On Joe Ferrari Case, Alcohol Restrictions In Place | Nov. 3
Thailand’s reopening expect to boost Phuket’s tourism industry
Central plans 500 million baht reboot for New Years festival season
AstraZeneca finally delivers over 10 million vaccines in a month
Wednesday Covid Update: 7,679 new cases; provincial totals
Thai court hands 4-year prison sentence to man for selling used medical gloves
Man believed drunk fell 7 floors down garbage chute to death
Bangkok’s most interesting museums
Drunk Tourists, Thai protests, Schrodinger’s cat, Whinging | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 52
Bangkok’s best restaurants for epic skyline views
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
New road and construction planned to improve U-Tapao Airport
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
- Thailand3 days ago
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
- Thailand3 days ago
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries