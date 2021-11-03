Coronavirus (Covid-19)
AstraZeneca finally delivers over 10 million vaccines in a month
AstraZeneca has had a turbulent relationship with Thailand and the Thai government after expectations of 10 million vaccines a month fell well short followed by a lot of finger-pointing and threats. But in October, AstraZeneca delivered 10.5 million vaccines, the first time it met the quota of what was expected or promised, depending on who you believe.
When the deal was made for AstraZeneca to be produced domestically in Thailand by Siam Bioscience, a company wholly owned by a subsidiary of Crown Property Bureau, the plan was to provide fast vaccines to Thailand, as well as manufacture doses to sell and distribute across Southeast Asia.
The government announced 10 million vaccines would be delivered each month, and started in June with 1.8 million vaccines, but by July they announced they were cutting target deliveries in half to 5 million a month. Soon, massive shortfalls were prompting medical experts to call for a ban on exporting Siam Bioscience’s AstraZeneca vaccines with legal experts warning of major problems with that.
A letter leaked in July indicated that the government was told they would receive 3 million to 6 million vaccines a month and they extolled higher figures anyway. Now AstraZeneca production has finally reached the level many expected since June.
AstraZeneca has now delivered 35.1 million vaccines of the 61 million promised by the end of this year, meaning if they kept the pace of their new achievement, they would fall short of their promise by 5.9 million vaccines. They would meet the goal if they could produce 13 million vaccines for each of the next 2 months.
The managing director of AstraZeneca Thailand said they have increased batch production by 20% so instead of 580,000 doses per batch, they can manufacture 700,000 doses each batch. This allows them to exceed their production expectations and meet the original 10 million vaccines per month for the first time.
AstraZeneca is still exporting vaccines to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam, many of which are experiencing even bigger Covid-19 infections than Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
US approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
4,510 travellers arrived in 2 days of reopening, 6 with Covid-19
Studying in Phuket As Foreigner – Education Visa
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand News Today | Updates On Joe Ferrari Case, Alcohol Restrictions In Place | Nov. 3
Thailand’s reopening expect to boost Phuket’s tourism industry
Central plans 500 million baht reboot for New Years festival season
AstraZeneca finally delivers over 10 million vaccines in a month
Wednesday Covid Update: 7,679 new cases; provincial totals
Thai court hands 4-year prison sentence to man for selling used medical gloves
Man believed drunk fell 7 floors down garbage chute to death
Bangkok’s most interesting museums
Drunk Tourists, Thai protests, Schrodinger’s cat, Whinging | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 52
Bangkok’s best restaurants for epic skyline views
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
New road and construction planned to improve U-Tapao Airport
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
- Thailand3 days ago
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
- Thailand3 days ago
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries