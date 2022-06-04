Thailand
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Thailand’s party-pooper-in-chief, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has made another spurious claim to Thailand’s media. He’s predicted that Thailand’s Covid infections could soar to 10,000, a day, now that Thailand’s nightlife has ‘officially’ reopened.
He said that the numbers of new coronavirus cases could “soar” within 3-5 days after the country’s entertainment venues were given the official nod on June 1.
Speaking to Associated Press, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Health said venues were at a high risk as “they were loud and people needed to speak louder”.
“Some may remove their masks and get close to one another to speak which could cause an increase in infections.”
Fears were also raised over people dancing and sharing glasses whilst exploring the night venues.
To be clear, many of Thailand’s nightlife venues, certainly smaller bars and pubs, at least in the most popular tourist locations, have already been open for months under a loop hole in the CCSA guidelines, allowing them to re-open as “restaurants”.
By registering as a restaurant the bars were able to reopen and restart their businesses and serve alcohol until midnight (as of May 1). The phenomenon was less obvious in Thai nightlife and outer provinces, but everyone can concur that, although partly subdued, no one is any doubt that people have been drinking alcohol and socialising for long before June 1.
Except the Public Health Minister.
Hundreds of YouTube and other social media postings show the return of Thailand’s nightlife over the past 4 months, almost completely unchallenged by authorities.
And since April 1, the cases of Covid-19 in Thailand have been falling rapidly from over 28,000 reported daily infections to less than 3,000 over recent days.
The Minister went further.
“Customers should complete a third and fourth Covid-19 vaccination before going to bars, regardless of whether the user was young and healthy.”
He even warned the unvaccinated not to go to “such venues”.
“We will be looking at strict enforcement for venues making sure all customers are vaccinated and boosted.”
Venues are now applying to re-open, officially, although many acknowledge they have been operating for months. Some 300 nightlife venues in Bangkok have applied for registration since June 1.
More ominously, the Minister warned that, if more than 10,000 daily infections were reported there could be a reversal of the reopening plans for Thailand’s nightlife.
The June 1 reopening of Thailand’s nightlife, including sports venues, karaoke bars and massage venues, refers to venues in Green and Blue zones or provinces.
Green Zones (14 provinces): Chai Nat, Trat, Nakhom Phanom, Nan, Buriram, Pichit, Ang Thong, Mahasakam, Yasathon, Lampang, Surat Thani, Surin, Udon Thani and Amnat Charoen.
Blue zones (17 provinces): Krabi, Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong, Songkhla.
Yellow zone provinces are unable, officially, to join in the resumption of nightlife activities.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | AP
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket hopes to attract Saudi and Australian tourists
As night venues reopen, Phuket officials on their toes
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Don’t forget Bangkok’s first real Pride parade tomorrow
Who will be Thailand’s PM by the end of 2022?
How Thailand is shifting to aged care in the home
Guide to living in Thonglor, Bangkok’s trendiest district 2022
An Introduction to Buddhism and Meditation in Thailand for Foreigners
Illegal Burmese immigrants arrested in connection with local man’s death
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Ancient gold Buddha artifact comes home
World Health Organisation says two-thirds of population has Covid-19 antibodies
Gunman in Oklahoma shooting killed surgeon treating him for back pain
Heard’s lawyer says actress unable to pay Depp more than US$10 million in damages
Budget bill boost to government
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Leisure2 days ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Property News4 days ago
Is Phuket the island of scams?
- Crime4 days ago
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
- Thailand4 days ago
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
Recent comments: