Thailand

"Cases could reach 10,000 a day again". Thai Public Health Minister.

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Thailand’s party-pooper-in-chief, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has made another spurious claim to Thailand’s media. He’s predicted that Thailand’s Covid infections could soar to 10,000, a day, now that Thailand’s nightlife has ‘officially’ reopened.

He said that the numbers of new coronavirus cases could “soar” within 3-5 days after the country’s entertainment venues were given the official nod on June 1.

Speaking to Associated Press, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Health said venues were at a high risk as “they were loud and people needed to speak louder”.

“Some may remove their masks and get close to one another to speak which could cause an increase in infections.”

Fears were also raised over people dancing and sharing glasses whilst exploring the night venues.

To be clear, many of Thailand’s nightlife venues, certainly smaller bars and pubs, at least in the most popular tourist locations, have already been open for months under a loop hole in the CCSA guidelines, allowing them to re-open as “restaurants”.

By registering as a restaurant the bars were able to reopen and restart their businesses and serve alcohol until midnight (as of May 1). The phenomenon was less obvious in Thai nightlife and outer provinces, but everyone can concur that, although partly subdued, no one is any doubt that people have been drinking alcohol and socialising for long before June 1.

Except the Public Health Minister.

Hundreds of YouTube and other social media postings show the return of Thailand’s nightlife over the past 4 months, almost completely unchallenged by authorities.

And since April 1, the cases of Covid-19 in Thailand have been falling rapidly from over 28,000 reported daily infections to less than 3,000 over recent days.

The Minister went further.

“Customers should complete a third and fourth Covid-19 vaccination before going to bars, regardless of whether the user was young and healthy.”

He even warned the unvaccinated not to go to “such venues”.

“We will be looking at strict enforcement for venues making sure all customers are vaccinated and boosted.”

Venues are now applying to re-open, officially, although many acknowledge they have been operating for months. Some 300 nightlife venues in Bangkok have applied for registration since June 1.

More ominously, the Minister warned that, if more than 10,000 daily infections were reported there could be a reversal of the reopening plans for Thailand’s nightlife.

The June 1 reopening of Thailand’s nightlife, including sports venues, karaoke bars and massage venues, refers to venues in Green and Blue zones or provinces.

Green Zones (14 provinces): Chai Nat, Trat, Nakhom Phanom, Nan, Buriram, Pichit, Ang Thong, Mahasakam, Yasathon, Lampang, Surat Thani, Surin, Udon Thani and Amnat Charoen.

Blue zones (17 provinces): Krabi, Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong, Songkhla.

Yellow zone provinces are unable, officially, to join in the resumption of nightlife activities.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | AP

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Manu
    2022-06-04 09:47
    Can someone please tell that guy that bars and nightlife venues have been opened for months now all over Thailand?
    image
    rc1
    2022-06-04 09:49
    Just when you thought you couldn't get more incompent - there it is! Repeat after me "There is no link between the virus and night-life", and "There is no link between the virus and tourism". There, was the truth so…
    image
    Freeduhdumb
    2022-06-04 10:14
    The Common Sense Wisdom of the late great Chris Farley.
    image
    palooka
    2022-06-04 11:05
    Think this is the Govt back pedalling on endemic, they need the pandemic decree till next election.
    image
    alex12345
    2022-06-04 11:22
    the real cases are at least 50,000 a day but of course like most countries they have reduced testing. About three weeks ago the UK had over a million cases (using their modelling software). Of course no one wants to…
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

    Trending