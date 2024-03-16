Car crash fire claims driver’s life near Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A car careened into a street barrier on the Bangkok-Map Ta Phut Motorway near Pattaya before erupting into fire, leaving the driver trapped and ultimately perishing in the blaze.

The incident took place around 5.40am yesterday close to kilometre marker 120+700 in the Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Swift responses from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Unit and the Highway Rescue Unit followed the distressing call for aid.

As responders arrived, they were met with a Honda HRV sedan engulfed in flames. Despite firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the fire for nearly 20 minutes, the vehicle was destroyed beyond recognition. Tragically, within the charred remnants lay the lifeless body of an unidentified male.

Wasan Semaaming, recounting the horrific ordeal to The Pattaya News, described his desperate attempt to aid the victim. Spotting the smoke and flames while en route to Sri Racha, he halted his vehicle, rushing to the aid of the trapped driver. However, his efforts were thwarted by an explosion that sent flames soaring, forcing him back in horror.

Forced to watch helplessly as the fire raged, Wasan immediately called emergency services. Meanwhile, Bang Lamung police have launched an investigation into the accident, scouring CCTV footage for clues, reported Pattaya News.

The victim’s remains were solemnly transferred to the police hospital for identification, as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

